Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
Ranked-choice vote count to continue…

AUGUSTA — Ranked choice vote tabulation began Tuesday morning in Augusta after neither Jared Golden nor Bruce Poliquin secured 50% of the general election vote. “We want the voters to know that every vote counts and will be counted accurately and fairly.” said Secretary of State, Sheena Bellows.
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That is...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
Mainers to see electric rate hikes continue for 2023

HALLOWELL, Maine — Mainers will see another increase in their electric bills next year, in a move the state had expected for months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission met for 10 minutes Tuesday, accepting bids from undisclosed power suppliers that will send electricity to Versant customers in its Bangor Hydro District, which covers some of the most inhabited parts of eastern and northern Maine.
Breaking down how much of an electric rate hike each Maine region faces in 2023

HALLOWELL, Maine — Every Mainer who gets their electricity from one of the state’s two major distributors should see a significant increase in their monthly bills in 2023. After a 10-minute Tuesday virtual meeting, where Versant customers in the Bangor Hydro district learned they would face an average 21% spike in their monthly bill, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved more proposals Wednesday.
Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans. The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
