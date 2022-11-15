Read full article on original website
Democrats hold on to US House seat in Maine via ranked vote
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democrats held on to a swing district in Maine, as two-term U.S. Rep. Jared Golden beat back a challenge from a former congressman via ranked choice voting for the second time in four years. Golden won reelection via the ranked round, Maine’s secretary of state,...
Delay in ranked-choice voting deciding Maine 2nd Congressional District race
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Nov. 15, 2022 — The ranked-choice voting tabulation to decide the official winner in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin neared its conclusion Tuesday evening, a week after Election Day, but got delayed until Wednesday due a last minute technical snafu.
Ranked-choice vote count to continue…
AUGUSTA — Ranked choice vote tabulation began Tuesday morning in Augusta after neither Jared Golden nor Bruce Poliquin secured 50% of the general election vote. “We want the voters to know that every vote counts and will be counted accurately and fairly.” said Secretary of State, Sheena Bellows.
Golden wins reelection in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race
(The Center Square) – Democratic Rep. Jared Golden edged out former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin on Wednesday in a ranked choice runoff for Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race. The preliminary results, which come more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, showed Golden with 53%...
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Pre-tabulation work for Maine’s second congressional district race begins in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some of the ranked-choice pre-tabulation work for the race for Maine’s second congressional district began Monday in Augusta. Democratic incumbent Jared Golden did not get a majority of the votes in the election which is required in ranked-choice voting. Golden received 48% and challenger and...
The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
