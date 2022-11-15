Read full article on original website
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 12 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 6 cents per share. * Revenue rose 66.4% to $712.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $6.19 million. * Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 12 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 23.1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc shares had held steady so far this quarter and lost 47.1% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $10.72 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is $3.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 14 at 02:40 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.06 -0.12 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.13 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 Met.
SINTX Technologies Inc <SINT.O>: Losses of 11 cents announced for third quarter
16 November 2022 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by SINTX Technologies Inc in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -11 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -12 cents to -11 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -11 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $173.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $211 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $173 thousand from $239 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m.
BRIEF-Star Diamond Corporation Announces Pending Retirement Of Ken Macneill
* STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF KEN MACNEILL. * MACNEILL WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
BRIEF-Amazon.Com Says Been Working Over The Last Few Months To Further Prioritize What Matters Most To Our Customers And Business
* AMAZON.COM INC CONSOLIDATES SOME TEAMS AND PROGRAMS IN ITS DEVICES UNIT - BLOG POST. * AMAZON.COM INC - WE’VE BEEN WORKING OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS TO FURTHER PRIORITIZE WHAT MATTERS MOST TO OUR CUSTOMERS AND THE BUSINESS - LETTER FROM DAVE LIMP. * AMAZON.COM SAYS ONE OF...
Sigma Additive Solutions Inc <SASI.O>: Losses of 22 cents announced for third quarter
14 November 2022 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Sigma Additive Solutions Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -22 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -24 cents. Losses of -27 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $188.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $350 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $188 thousand from $700 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.22 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.21 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.18 -0.23 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.12 -0.24 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 14 at 02:32 p.m.
Yext, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Nov 30, 2022
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) / 2:00 p.m. (PT) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005709/en/ Yext, Inc. (Graphic: Yext)
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) confirms a significant VHM target at Nhacutse deposit
New aircore drilling delivers high mineralogy and high-grade assay results, confirming a new target “Cihari”, located within the north-east of the Nhacutse deposit within Mining Licence Application (MLA) Corridor South (11137 C). The Cihari discovery is in line with the company’s goal to further upgrade the economics of...
JP Morgan and Mastercard team up to launch Pay-by-Bank solution
JP Morgan Payments and Mastercard have teamed up to launch Pay-by-Bank, an ACH payment solution which runs on open banking. The two firms say that the new solution will enable consumers’ financial data to be shared between trusted parties, allowing them to pay bills directly from their bank account “with greater security”.
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Napier Port (NZX:NPH) reports drop in profits in FY22
Napier Port announced its full-year results on the NZX today. It reported an increase in revenue by 4.6%, but an 11% drop in net profit. The company says that FY22 was a successful year for its strategic goals. New Zealand’s main port for the central and lower North Island regions,...
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
Super Micro Computer, Ryan Specialty And This Technology Stock Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
How are Sunland’s (ASX:SDG) shares faring post AGM update?
Sunland Group’s shares were trading in the green today, up 0.404% at 12:20 PM AEDT, 16 November. This increase was followed by the company’s AGM results published Tuesday (15 November). Sunland’s statutory NPAT was reported to be AU$92.6 million for FY22. Shares of Australia-based development company Sunland...
Kalkine: Which noteworthy announcements did Aristocrat, Pilbara and Janus Henderson make today?
Aristocrat Leisure (ASX: ALL) today announced its financial results for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022. Pilbara Minerals (ASX: PLS) announces details of its capital management framework, inclusive of its inaugural dividend policy. Janus Henderson Group (ASX: JHG) announces that board member, John Cassaday, has been appointed to succeed Richard Gillingwater as Chair. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
What’s up with Incitec’s (ASX: IPL) shares post FY22 results?
Incitec Pivot’s shares have dropped 0.757% on the ASX today (16 November). The company shared its FY22 results on Tuesday (15 November). For FY22, Incitec’s NPAT (excluding IMIs) crossed a record AU$1 billion mark. On Tuesday (15 November 2022), Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) published its FY22 results on...
Here’s why Nufarm’s (ASX:NUF) shares closed on a higher note today?
Nufarm has declared a dividend of AU$0.06 per security for the second half of FY22 ended 30 September. The company delivered 118% growth in terms of unaudited Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) to AU$133 million in FY22. Nufarm has inked a five-year Canadian distribution agreement with Sumitomo. Shares of Nufarm...
Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program
Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award...
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
5 US dividend stocks to explore after the latest CPI data
Energy Transfer raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance during its Q3 FY22 earnings release. Altria Group narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands Inc. noted a YoY decline in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The stubbornly high inflation has been one of the major concerns of Wall...
