Read full article on original website
GLOCK45LOADED
3d ago
TRUMP DISQUALIFICATION UNDER SECTION 3 OF THE 14 th AMENDMENT..TRUMP IS BARRED FROM HOLDING OFFICE. UNDER BECAUSE TRUMP ENGAGED IN A INSURRECTION AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION TRUMP SWORE TO DEFEND. BY SUMMONING A VIOLENT MOB TO DISRUPT THE TRANSITION OF PRESIDENTIAL POWER MANDATED BY THE CONSTITUTION AFTER HAVING SWORN TO DEFEND THE SAME. TRUMP RENDERED HIMSELF " INELIGIBLE TO HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE AGAIN. PAPERS ARE BEING PREPARED NOW TO BE SERVED ON TRUMP IN A FEW DAYS.TRUMP WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO HOLD ANY OFFICE AGAIN .
Reply(1)
6
Related
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump finally announced he's running for president in 2024 on Tuesday, November 15, and of course, he received support from his son Donald Trump Jr., who shared the news via Instagram. Donald Trump Jr. posted a photo from Twitter of his father with the caption, "President Trump: 'In order...
Biden Sent An Attack Ad Before Trump Even Finished His 2024 Presidential Run Speech
When asked if he had a reaction to Trump’s announcement, Biden — who is in Bali for the G20 summit — had less to say, telling reporters, “Not really.”
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed
Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
Trump 2024 Announcement Updates: Trump Bashes Biden, Ignores DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump announced his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday night at his home in Mar-a-Lago. Trump hinted at another potential run amid the midterm elections, most recently during a rally in Ohio last week. His announcement came amid a disappointing performance for the GOP in...
Washington Examiner
Trump announcement rally live: Former president expected to reveal 2024 intentions at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to declare another bid for the White House on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 p.m. Trump's expected announcement comes after the former president was rumored to be planning to announce his candidacy on Nov. 7 during a rally for then-senatorial candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. Trump was ultimately convinced to delay it over fears that a 2024 announcement would push more Democratic voters to go to the polls, and instead, he said he would reveal his plans for a 2024 run on Tuesday.
5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech
Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms
Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said...
Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
Click10.com
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Donald Trump’s Enablers Finally Realize He’s a Loser Who Hurts the GOP
Donald Trump wasn’t willing to support a peaceful transfer of power when he lost to Joe Biden in 2020 and he he isn’t willing to accept a peaceful transfer of power now, within the GOP. And for many Trumpers, that is the unpardonable sin. A quick stroll around...
Jared Kushner's $2B Saudi Deal Resurfaces as GOP Targets Hunter Biden
Republicans have announced that they'll investigate a possible connection between President Joe Biden and the alleged dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.
Washington Examiner
Trump makes emperor-with-no-clothes announcement for president
Wafting out from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, pungent as a three-day-dead rat in a basement closet, came the unmistakable stench of a loser. Yes, in 2016, Donald Trump pulled an inside straight, with FBI Director James Comey’s unintentional help, to become president over the most emotionally unattractive major party nominee in modern history. (Even then, he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.) He has won almost nothing since.
Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas
Donald Trump made his presidential announcement Tuesday night in the presence of hundreds of adoring fans. But there were two people whose attendance was conspicuously missing: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka.A source familiar told The Daily Beast that Don Jr., the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars,” was busy on a “hunting trip in the Mountain West” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”As for Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to make an appearance, according to the New York Post—is seeking to distance herself from politics altogether. While...
Kari Lake savages her opponents like Trump does. That must change if she is to govern
Maricopa County officials are saying it will likely be Monday or later before we see the final tally in the 2022 midterm election and at last know if Kari Lake or Katie Hobbs will be governor. Conventional wisdom says that votes cast Election Day will be counted last and will...
Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era
Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
NBC News
House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win
The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
Trump's lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee is a sideshow — they've already nailed him
On Nov. 11, to absolutely no one's surprise, Donald Trump sued the House Jan. 6 select committee to avoid having to testify or provide documents in response to its subpoena. That was just the latest chapter in Trump's long history of deploying lawsuits to stall — this time as the clock runs out on the current Democratic majority in Congress and its Jan. 6 committee.
MSNBC
The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse
In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
Comments / 10