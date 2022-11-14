ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TRUMP DISQUALIFICATION UNDER SECTION 3 OF THE 14 th AMENDMENT..TRUMP IS BARRED FROM HOLDING OFFICE. UNDER BECAUSE TRUMP ENGAGED IN A INSURRECTION AGAINST THE CONSTITUTION TRUMP SWORE TO DEFEND. BY SUMMONING A VIOLENT MOB TO DISRUPT THE TRANSITION OF PRESIDENTIAL POWER MANDATED BY THE CONSTITUTION AFTER HAVING SWORN TO DEFEND THE SAME. TRUMP RENDERED HIMSELF " INELIGIBLE TO HOLD PUBLIC OFFICE AGAIN. PAPERS ARE BEING PREPARED NOW TO BE SERVED ON TRUMP IN A FEW DAYS.TRUMP WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO HOLD ANY OFFICE AGAIN .

thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed

Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
Washington Examiner

Trump announcement rally live: Former president expected to reveal 2024 intentions at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump is anticipated to declare another bid for the White House on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 p.m. Trump's expected announcement comes after the former president was rumored to be planning to announce his candidacy on Nov. 7 during a rally for then-senatorial candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. Trump was ultimately convinced to delay it over fears that a 2024 announcement would push more Democratic voters to go to the polls, and instead, he said he would reveal his plans for a 2024 run on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Times

5 things from Trump’s presidential announcement speech

Donald Trump formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign Tuesday night at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, surprising few pundits and energizing his loyal base of followers. The former president, 76, aims win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination and retake control of the White House. He enters...
TheDailyBeast

Kellyanne Conway Claims GOP Didn’t ‘Scare the Voters’ During Midterms

Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday tried to salvage some positive takeaways from the GOP’s lackluster showing in the midterm elections, claiming on Fox News that Republicans did not “lie and scare the voters in our closing arguments” to voters.As part of a segment on The Ingraham Angle that saw Conway and Laura Ingraham differ on the effectiveness of congressional Republicans’ agenda as drawn up by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the summer, Conway pointed out instances where she believed party leaders were slow to form a unified front.Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “said...
Rolling Stone

Make America Miserable Again: Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run

It’s official. Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday that he is running for president in 2024. “America’s comeback starts right now,” the former president said shortly after taking the stage — and exactly a week after several of his hand-picked, high-profile midterm candidates were trounced by their Democratic opponents. Trump continued to portray the United States as an embarrassing wasteland rife with suffering under President Biden, throwing in a totally unfounded claim that China meddled in the 2020 election, before saying explicitly that he’s making another run at the White House. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United...
Washington Examiner

Trump makes emperor-with-no-clothes announcement for president

Wafting out from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night, pungent as a three-day-dead rat in a basement closet, came the unmistakable stench of a loser. Yes, in 2016, Donald Trump pulled an inside straight, with FBI Director James Comey’s unintentional help, to become president over the most emotionally unattractive major party nominee in modern history. (Even then, he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.) He has won almost nothing since.
TheDailyBeast

Don Jr. and Ivanka Fail to Show Up for Trump’s 2024 Speech, Despite His Pleas

Donald Trump made his presidential announcement Tuesday night in the presence of hundreds of adoring fans. But there were two people whose attendance was conspicuously missing: Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka.A source familiar told The Daily Beast that Don Jr., the self-proclaimed “general of the meme wars,” was busy on a “hunting trip in the Mountain West” and “couldn’t get a flight out to make it back for the speech because of bad weather.”As for Ivanka Trump—who the former president pleaded with to make an appearance, according to the New York Post—is seeking to distance herself from politics altogether. While...
TheDailyBeast

Dumping Trump Is Just the Start of Rupert Murdoch’s Ugly New Era

Rupert Murdoch is not just dumping Donald Trump. He wants back his role as the world’s most feared media mogul. At the age of 91, Murdoch has cast off what he felt were the shackles of a constraining marriage and is in the process of regaining total control of his global media empire, as well as reasserting his political influence in America.This won’t be easy. He has to persuade the stockholders in the two halves of his empire, Fox Corp and News Corp, that they should be merged into one, with him at the top—nearly a decade after they were...
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC

The emoluments problem at Trump’s hotel starts to look even worse

In the not-too-distant past, the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution was relatively obscure to the public. Donald Trump changed all of that. As regular readers know, the clause prohibits U.S. officials from receiving payments from foreign governments. Traditionally, this hasn’t been much of a problem for sitting American presidents. During the Trump era, however, it became one of the Republican’s under-appreciated controversies.
