Stony Point High School on lockdown
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Stony Point High School is on lockdown right now due to a reported threat in the area, according to the school's principal Anthony Watson. He says, "All students and staff are safe and secure in the building." The Round Rock ISD Police Department is on site...
District IV council seat application filing process to open for the City of Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on Texas politics. The City of Waco's District IV is looking to fill its vacant seats for the new year. The vacant council seat application filing period will be Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. All applications must be submitted by the deadline by 5 p.m.
Killeen ISD names assistant athletic director as interim boys basketball coach at Harker Heights High School
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD has tabbed an interim coach for the Harker Heights High School boys basketball team. Wednesday, it named Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Lawler the interim coach for the Knights in the 2022-23 season. According to the district, Lawler spent 25 seasons coaching high school and...
Killeen ISD superintendent humbled and grateful with $18 million donation
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD received a generous $18 million donation from well-known philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Scott says its because of the incredible work the district does on a daily basis. “Is really, truly this is a life changing type of donation for families. For many families within Killeen,” says Killeen ISD Superintendent […]
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years...
Texas teacher no longer employed after telling student
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher is no longer employed with the district following a viral video of the unidentified employee having an “inappropriate conversation” with a middle school student. According to KVUE, the video the teacher was captured saying, “Deep down in my...
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL
WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met on Monday for a State Executive Committee hearing to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. In one hearing, the UIL suspended Harker Heights basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for one year, gave him three years probation and...
Connally teacher accused of misconduct with students
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. Connally Independent School District Superintendent Wesley Holt said in a statement to staff, parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon...
Connally High School teacher under investigation for alleged misconduct, inappropriate communication with students
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District on Wednesday, Nov. 17, revealed a Connally High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of educator misconduct and inappropriate communication with students. The school district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave immediately...
Waco youth referee dies, remembered by community
WACO, Texas — Whether on the diamond, the hardwood or the gridiron, Darnell Lee Pollard Jr. could be found officiating a youth sports game in Texas. In Waco, the youth referee made his biggest impact. "Darnell was pretty much my mentor, my trainer coming in about 10 years ago,"...
National Preaching Conference headed to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary will present the third annual National Preaching Conference at First Baptist Church of Waco through this Thursday. The University says that this annual festival of preaching, worship and fellowship will feature some of the most […]
City of Killeen hosting sleeping bag drive for transient community
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen is asking the public for sleeping bag and blanket donations for its sleeping bag drive, according to a Wednesday news release. The city said the drive is for the transients for the community. If you'd like to donate, the city requests for...
City of Marlin announces plan for old VA Hospital
The Texas Central Nervous System Hospital will bring new kinds of mental health treatment to patients across Central Texas.
Flagpole from WWI-era Rich Field will be preserved as Waco High School is replaced
For what could uncharitably be called a glorified stick in the ground, the flagpole behind Waco High School has stood tall above some remarkable history. In its first year, hundreds of Army air cadets saluted the flag that it carried above Rich Field, the U.S. Army’s Waco base for flight training during World War I. After the soldiers left, it supported flags at the site of Waco’s fledgling air transportation and the start of passenger service.
Donate food items to these places this holiday season
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The holiday season is rapidly approaching and local food pantries need community support in these times. If you are looking to donate food this holiday season to help families and those in need, please view this guide of the general rules for donating food. Temple:
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temple, TX
Temple is a thriving city in Bell County, Texas. It's also known as the "Wildflower Capital of Texas" and was formerly a railroad town. Temple combines indoor and outdoor attractions focusing on the area's history, culture, and natural scenery. The city also boasts several family-friendly attractions and activities. Kids often...
Marlin ISD cancels classes Monday
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Independent School District announced Friday that it is cancelling classes across the district on Monday, Nov. 14. The district said the reason for the cancellation is due to a recent uptick in absences from illnesses, according to its Facebook post. On Monday, the district plans...
