BRIEF-Star Diamond Corporation Announces Pending Retirement Of Ken Macneill
* STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF KEN MACNEILL. * MACNEILL WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders
Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/. Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire) The release reads:. ARGO GROUP HIGHLIGHTS COMPREHENSIVE ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS. Details Exhaustive Outreach to More Than 80 Parties in Pursuit...
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
Vyant Bio Inc <VYNT.O>: Losses of 59 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 03:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Vyant Bio Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -59 cents per share, 16 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -75 cents. Losses of -70 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $152.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $70.5 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $152 thousand from $1.51 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.75 -1.00 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.80 -1.60 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.80 -0.20 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.75 -0.75 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 03:55 p.m.
SINTX Technologies Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* SINTX Technologies Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 11 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 11 cents per share. * Revenue fell 27.6% to $173.00 thousand from a year ago; analysts expected $211.00 thousand. * SINTX Technologies Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 11 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days one analyst negatively revised an earnings estimate * SINTX Technologies Inc shares had fallen by 68.8% this quarter and lost 84.5% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $2.72 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for SINTX Technologies Inc is $1.43 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -0.11 Met Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat.
UPDATE 1-Trump-linked stocks slip after initial gains from 2024 bid
(Recasts lead, adds comments, details; updates prices throughout) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump reversed course to fall on Wednesday, following a recent rally in the run-up to him launching a bid to regain the presidency in 2024. Trump made the announcement...
EXCLUSIVE: “Lessons from a marketeer” – Eric Fulwiler, We Are Rival in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
What makes challenger brands fit for purpose today… and for tomorrow’s world? Eric Fulwiler, Co-founder and CEO of growth consultancy We Are Rival shares his thoughts. The financial services world of 2022 is a loud, noisy, crowded place. Technology and regulation have lowered the barriers to entry and distribution to such a point that the market is flooded with new brands, products, services, and content (gah, so much content!). How do you find any white space at all? How do you stand out? How do you reach a modern consumer (B2C or B2B), one who has so much more choice than they used to? And, even if you answer those questions, how do you continuously answer them, day-in, day-out, year-in, year-out when the only constant around you is change? Well, the solution to success in today and tomorrow’s world is a combination of a lot of things, but it certainly isn’t doing things the way you’ve done them before.
BRIEF-Amazon.Com Says Been Working Over The Last Few Months To Further Prioritize What Matters Most To Our Customers And Business
* AMAZON.COM INC CONSOLIDATES SOME TEAMS AND PROGRAMS IN ITS DEVICES UNIT - BLOG POST. * AMAZON.COM INC - WE’VE BEEN WORKING OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS TO FURTHER PRIORITIZE WHAT MATTERS MOST TO OUR CUSTOMERS AND THE BUSINESS - LETTER FROM DAVE LIMP. * AMAZON.COM SAYS ONE OF...
Bitget prepares 5 million USD builders fund to help users distressed by FTX collapse
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has set aside 5 Million USD worth of Builders’ Fund, aiming to help...
Super Micro Computer, Ryan Specialty And This Technology Stock Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
(Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the past two weeks show them...
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
What’s weighing on Sayona's (ASX:SYA) shares today?
At 12.58 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.24, down 6.92%, on ASX today. At 12.59 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was 1.62% down at 17,253.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) are trading under red territory today (15 November). At 12.58 PM AEDT, the lithium company's shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24, down 6.92%, on ASX today.
What’s up with Incitec’s (ASX: IPL) shares post FY22 results?
Incitec Pivot’s shares have dropped 0.757% on the ASX today (16 November). The company shared its FY22 results on Tuesday (15 November). For FY22, Incitec’s NPAT (excluding IMIs) crossed a record AU$1 billion mark. On Tuesday (15 November 2022), Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) published its FY22 results on...
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
Kalkine: 3 ASX-listed eyecare penny stocks to keep an eye on
Opthea (ASX: OPT) released the chairman’s address at the 2022 annual general meeting. Nova Eye Medical (ASX: EYE) provided a sales update for its glaucoma surgical devices segment. Visioneering Technologies (ASX: VTI), on 20 October 2022, released an investors presentation to the market. Watch this show for the latest updates from the healthcare small-cap space.
Kalkine: Sam Bankman-Fried breaks silence on Twitter, discusses FTX collapse
The CEO and founder of the embattled crypto exchange FTX have broken his silence for the first time following the company’s collapse last week. Following the spectacular US$32 billion implosion last week, Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter promising to talk about what happened but urging his followers to focus on where the company sits at this moment. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Alliance Co-Founders Named 2022 E&Y National Entrepreneurs of the Year
Coley and Ryan Brady, Co-Founders of Alliance RV, have been named to Ernst & Young’s list of 10 Entrepreneur of the Year National Award winners. The Bradys launched Alliance RV in 2019, not long before COVID-19 struck. Starting out with just one fifth wheel, the company found rapid success once RVing became the preferred way to vacation and travel, and they have continued to add models and now have multiple buildings on their campus in Elkhart, Indiana.
