Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
Teacher Under Fire After Telling Students His Race Is 'Superior': Video
A Texas middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after telling his students he believes his race is "superior" during what the district is calling an "inappropriate conversation," KVUE reports. Widely circulated video of the incident shows the teacher, whose identity has not been released but appears to...
California teacher educates elementary-age children about transgenderism
A California teacher's presentation on educating children about transgenderism was released and has alerted the district to investigate. Child development teacher Dr. Danita McCray is employed at an elementary school in Sacramento City Unified District and brags about not having "girl toys," "boy toys," or gendered bathrooms in her classroom. The Washington Examiner could not confirm her teacher status. McCray gave a presentation on how to run a classroom like hers during a 2021 California Teachers Association conference, which has since been obtained by Fox News.
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Most Americans Think Parents Should Be Able to Opt Their Kids Out of Learning Things They Disagree With. That's Terrifying
Support for families opting out of school for differing politics is growing ahead of the midterms
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Thousands of asylum-seeking students in NYC spread out across more than 300 schools
A map showing the distribution of asylum-seeking students. Data obtained by Gothamist shows the neighborhoods that received the most students identified through a city program to welcome asylum-seekers. [ more › ]
After nearly a decade in traditional schools, I never thought I'd teach again — until I found a small school that focuses on experiential education and love
After being a teacher in a traditional school system for a decade, the author quit teaching. She found an experiential school that changed her mind.
Only library in Michigan town to close after voters defund it for refusing to ban LGBTQ books
The Patmos Library was defunded by residents because its staff refused to remove its LGBTQ+ collection.
Young woman raised with a false sense of security in society
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My close friend Angela is a ‘preachers kid’ or PK, as she calls it. Angela was raised in a very religious family, and her parents instilled a strong sense of what I call ‘false security’ in her as she was growing up. The other day as we talked, Angela shared that, for example: [Somebody] had always told her the following things:
Jeffco Public Schools unanimously approves school closure, consolidation plan
The Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday in favor of closing 16 elementary schools in a consolidation move.
13-year-old receives racial slurs, threats at middle school in Northridge
Mothers at Nobel Charter Middle School in Northridge are deeply concerned after their daughters were the targets of racial slurs and threats on Thursday from another juvenile. One of the mothers, who only wanted to be identified as Tia, told CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim that her 13-year-old daughter at Nobel Charter Middle School was threatened by another 13-year-old girl and eventually by that girl's mother as well.
EXCLUSIVE: Some U.S. school districts falling short on safety, questionnaire finds
WASHINGTON — Despite a tragic, unceasing tempo of school shootings in America killing students and teachers, a sizable number of districts across the country acknowledge they have not yet briefed their staffs about how local law enforcement would respond to an active shooter on their campuses, according to an exclusive nationwide effort by the Hearst Television National Investigative Unit, with assistance from Hearst Newspapers, to seek answers from every public school district in all 50 states.
EXPLAINER: The history behind ‘parents’ rights’ in schools
The movement for “parents’ rights” saw many of its candidates come up short in this year’s midterm elections. But if history is any guide, the cause is sure to live on — in one form or another. Activists through the generations have stood up for...
Want resilient and well-adjusted kids? Let them play
In 1966, when psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Brown was assigned to a commission to investigate what led University of Texas student Charles Whitman to kill 12 people in one of the country’s first mass shootings, Brown and his colleagues considered many different aspects of Whitman’s background. The student had access to firearms at home; he had witnessed abuse while growing up; and he had a difficult relationship with his father.
Teachers experienced high anxiety during the pandemic
According to a new study published in the journal Educational Researcher, teachers experienced significantly more anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic than healthcare, office, and other workers. In addition, teachers who worked remotely reported substantially higher levels of anxiety and depression than those who taught in person. By using the U.S....
Arming teachers will not prevent school violence
Teachers spend countless hours every school year learning how to hit student learning targets, and now some are being asked to hit firearms targets as well. In June of 2022, the Ohio legislature passed a law authorizing teachers to carry handguns while in their classrooms. Ohio joined a growing list of states that are arming […] The post Arming teachers will not prevent school violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Parenting in a post-pandemic world
If you're a parent or child caretaker, the news can feel especially daunting in these post-pandemic times. Math and reading proficiency levels among fourth- and eighth-graders across the U.S. dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2022. High school graduation rates dipped in almost half of the country's states in 2021. In October, a panel of health experts recommended that all children ages 8 to 18 receive routine screening for anxiety during visits to primary care doctors.
