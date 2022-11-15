** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My close friend Angela is a ‘preachers kid’ or PK, as she calls it. Angela was raised in a very religious family, and her parents instilled a strong sense of what I call ‘false security’ in her as she was growing up. The other day as we talked, Angela shared that, for example: [Somebody] had always told her the following things:

10 DAYS AGO