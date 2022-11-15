Read full article on original website
Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days
UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27. Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
Feed Our Vets Food Pantry receives almost $3,000 in donations Wednesday
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. -- The Feed Our Vets Food Pantry of Utica and New York Mills, welcomed almost $3,000 from donors Wednesday, with hopes of helping local vets and their families with their Thanksgiving meals. The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition donated a $500 check to the cause, Mohawk Valley...
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
New hobby store in Clinton is opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
'Welcome to Cooperstown' mural unveiled at visitor center
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Funds donated by local businesses and community members, as well as the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, made the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural possible. "We thought the outside of the visitor center was the perfect location for a mural, The mural is meant to celebrate all the facets of Cooperstown that locals love, and that bring visitors back time and again to enjoy our community."
Holiday fun in Dolgeville starts Nov. 26
Dolgeville, N.Y. -- If you're looking for some holiday fun, Dolgeville has three different holiday events coming up that will give back to a local program. A Holiday Indoor Yard Sale will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 at the George Ward Memorial Building, located at 20 North Main Street. There will be many items for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Dolgeville C.A.T Project.
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
Buttenschon partners with local sports teams to collect winter hats, mittens for those in need
UTICA, N.Y. – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, is again teaming up with local sports teams to collect winter gear for those in need. Collection bins will be outside the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club games through Dec. 11. Fans are invited to bring hats, mittens and gloves to donate – especially for kids.
Herkimer Elementary School students learn about different jobs during first-ever Career Day
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Elementary School students got some insight into what they might want to be when they grow up during Career Day on Wednesday. Different professionals stopped by to chat with fourth- and fifth-graders about their jobs in honor of National Career Development Month. A police officer,...
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday. The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches. Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was...
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students
UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore. Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well.
Thousands of pounds of potatoes donated to Utica Food Pantry for Thanksgiving giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry received 5,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday to hand out during its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. The food bank gives away turkeys, potatoes and other holiday fixings each year. Utica’s Ancient Order of the Hibernians (AOH) provided the potatoes, which are from...
Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others. “I am so proud to have worked...
Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program. The...
Utica Schools have decided to phase out $4 million weapons system
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the stabbing at Proctor High School in October, Utica Schools have decided to phase out the nearly $4 million weapons system. Interim Superintendent, brian Nolan presented a report to the Board of Education stating that the Evolv Weapons System, needs to be replaced because it doesn't detect knives. In fact, it wasn't designed to do so. The board approved the purchase after former Superintendent, Bruce Karam, said it would detect all weapons.
Food donated to over 40 local families to help relieve holiday budget stress
UTICA, N.Y. -- With the communities help, the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. provided food for over 40 local families to help relieve the pressure of holiday food shopping, which adds extra cost to their food budgets. The not-for-profit organization collected monetary donations from the community which was...
Knights of St. John asking public for pie donations
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St. John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, next week. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
