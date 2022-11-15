ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad

Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15). McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton....
Jets WR Corey Davis has a chance to return vs. Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn't seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn't rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?

With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
Romeo Okwara Returns to Lions Practice

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has returned to the practice field. He suited up for the Lions during Wednesday’s practice leading up to a Week 11 showdown with the New York Giants. Okwara and wide receiver DJ Chark both had their practice windows opened while remaining on injured reserve.
