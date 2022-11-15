Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC
And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back
The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Rams' Kupp to IR after ankle surgery; OL Jackson, Brewer out
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his sprained right ankle, sidelining the Super Bowl MVP for at least the next four weeks while on injured reserve. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the year because...
iheart.com
Cooper Kupp's Injury Status Determined
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, head coach Sean McVay confirmed via NFL Network's Kayla Burton on Tuesday (November 15). McVay confirmed Kupp will require surgery for the injury, according to Burton....
Tri-City Herald
Jets WR Corey Davis has a chance to return vs. Patriots
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn't seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn't rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Tri-City Herald
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins have added a third commit to their incoming recruiting class, finally reeling in a guard to build out their future backcourt.
Yardbarker
Romeo Okwara Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has returned to the practice field. He suited up for the Lions during Wednesday’s practice leading up to a Week 11 showdown with the New York Giants. Okwara and wide receiver DJ Chark both had their practice windows opened while remaining on injured reserve.
Titans place Caleb Farley on IR, promote pair ahead of ‘TNF’
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve and promoted two players to the active roster in a
Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country
Don't look now, but USC is the place to be. Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier. Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC...
Comments / 0