Ole Miss is known this year for a rushing attack led by freshman standout Quinshon Judkins that ranks No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation. But while the ground game has dominated and the passing game has largely been a work in progress as transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has continued to develop, there have been some games that the Rebels have accomplished a good bit through the air. Take Dart’s 448-yard passing game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt as 1 instance.

OXFORD, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO