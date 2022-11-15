Read full article on original website
Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16
The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga No. 2 in AP Top 25 (11/14/22)
Gonzaga narrowly escaped with a 64-63 win over Michigan State on Friday, but it was enough to convince the men's college basketball poll voters that they're still one of the top two teams in the country. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Monday. ...
KREM
Gonzaga vs Texas | How to watch Wednesday's basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 heading into their road matchup against Texas Wednesday night, Nov. 16. For Gonzaga it's a return to dry land after narrowly beating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in the Armed Forces Classic. Gonzaga and Texas share a 2-0...
FOX Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1
It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
wyo4news.com
Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags
November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
KHQ Right Now
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
Yardbarker
ZAGS 360: The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a breakout and a breakthrough week
The Gonzaga Bulldogs roll through the North Florida Ospreys only to be humbled by the Michigan State Spartans. How can I say the Zags were humbled by Michigan State when they won the game? The Gonzaga Bulldogs had to fight for every point and every rebound. It wasn’t your regular Gonzaga Bulldog bulldozer game. But let’s start from the beginning—the Zags vs. North Florida.
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone
On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
nsjonline.com
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels
CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
thestokesnews.com
Fleming moving onto bluer pastures
KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim named WCC Player of The Week
Gonzaga University junior forward Yvonne Ejim was named the West Coast Conference (WCC) women’s basketball player of the week on Monday. The award comes on the heels of two dominant victories to open the season for GU. Against Southern Utah and Long Beach State, Ejim averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from the field.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: First round of state football provides glimpses of success, future promise
We’re not going to lie – it was a long weekend. There was a lot going on in high school sports, with state and district playoffs going on in football, soccer and volleyball spread out across the state. We covered Mt. Spokane’s State 3A football game from the...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
KXLY
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt
An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
idahoednews.org
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
