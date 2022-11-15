ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Texas Basketball vs. Gonzaga: Prediction and odds for Nov. 16

The day has arrived with No. 11 ranked Texas basketball and head coach Chris Beard set to host head coach Mark Few and the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs at home at the brand new Moody Center in Austin. Texas will get a chance to make a statement to the entire college hoops landscape if it can get the win on Nov. 16 over an extremely talented Gonzaga team.
Gonzaga vs Texas | How to watch Wednesday's basketball game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 2-0 heading into their road matchup against Texas Wednesday night, Nov. 16. For Gonzaga it's a return to dry land after narrowly beating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in the Armed Forces Classic. Gonzaga and Texas share a 2-0...
College basketball rankings: Houston leaps UNC for No. 1

It's a beautiful thing to have college basketball back and the preseason prognostications in our rearview mirror. As the opening week went on, the sport reminded us of its pageantry and impact, with Friday night acting as the main example. There was the Veterans Day epic between Gonzaga and Michigan...
Cowgirls drop close contest to Zags

November 16, 2022 — Cowgirl junior forward Grace Ellis scored a career-high 16 points, and the Wyoming Cowgirls battled all night, but it was not enough as UW lost their home opener, 66-64, against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs closed the final 2:41 with a 10-2 run, including the game-winning shot with 9.5 seconds remaining.
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
ZAGS 360: The Gonzaga Bulldogs have a breakout and a breakthrough week

The Gonzaga Bulldogs roll through the North Florida Ospreys only to be humbled by the Michigan State Spartans. How can I say the Zags were humbled by Michigan State when they won the game? The Gonzaga Bulldogs had to fight for every point and every rebound. It wasn’t your regular Gonzaga Bulldog bulldozer game. But let’s start from the beginning—the Zags vs. North Florida.
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
Hubert Davis rips lackluster Tar Heels

CHAPEL HILL — After a lackluster opening win over UNC Wilmington, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis blamed his team’s performance on nerves and rust. After UNC repeated the sluggish performance against Charleston, he questioned his team’s toughness, calling them “soft” in the locker room. “They...
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark

During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
Fleming moving onto bluer pastures

KING – 2012 West Stokes graduate, Austin Fleming, is leave his physical education and athletic director roles at East Surry High School and accepted a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as an Account Executive for Female Athletics. “In life you always have people telling...
Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim named WCC Player of The Week

Gonzaga University junior forward Yvonne Ejim was named the West Coast Conference (WCC) women’s basketball player of the week on Monday. The award comes on the heels of two dominant victories to open the season for GU. Against Southern Utah and Long Beach State, Ejim averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from the field.
Clouds, flurries, and more bitter cold – Matt

An arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday and a chance of snow tonight. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day

You’d think that a candidate might want to take a short break after 18 months of campaigning and scoring a landslide victory on election night. Not Debbie Critchfield, the resounding winner of the race for state superintendent of public instruction. The day after the election, she was on an airplane to the State School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene to meet with school board members throughout the state, superintendents and business managers.
