Sitting down to write this piece, I tried to think of what my favourite parts of being transgender were. I struggled. Not because I have nothing to say, but because, when I think of the last year, of my favourite moments and my proudest achievements, being trans has nothing to do with them. Between speaking at an international conference, somehow convincing people to buy art I made and being kissed on top of a church tower, I forgot I managed to get a Gender Recognition Certificate, the last big milestone.I remember years ago when I started this journey, I...

4 DAYS AGO