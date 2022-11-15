Read full article on original website
Texas transgender community members decry federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, 33 House Republicans, including five Texas representatives, introduced legislation to ban the use of Federal funds for “sexually-oriented” material. It likely would not pass considering the current political makeup of the House of Representatives, but some critics of the document call it a federal “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Stop the […]
Voices: This is the best part of being transgender
Sitting down to write this piece, I tried to think of what my favourite parts of being transgender were. I struggled. Not because I have nothing to say, but because, when I think of the last year, of my favourite moments and my proudest achievements, being trans has nothing to do with them. Between speaking at an international conference, somehow convincing people to buy art I made and being kissed on top of a church tower, I forgot I managed to get a Gender Recognition Certificate, the last big milestone.I remember years ago when I started this journey, I...
Daily Beast
Trans Americans Face ‘Epidemic of Violence,’ Human Rights Campaign Says
A new report from the Human Rights Campaign says that over 300 transgender and gender non-conforming individuals have been killed in the United States over the last decade in what the organization calls “an epidemic of violence.”. These numbers come on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, an...
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
Washington Examiner
Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology
The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
Charlotte therapist: Abortion trauma a reality for some of my clients
When Sarah (a pseudonym) walked into my office, she looked like hundreds of people I’ve treated for trauma recovery. She was having issues with her husband, she felt estranged from her children and she lacked confidence in herself. Over the following months, Sarah and I uncovered traumas throughout her...
