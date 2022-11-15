ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘I just can’t thank them enough’: Neighboring tree rips through Northside home, community steps up

By Kennedy Dendy, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ebEZ_0jArVxhf00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The community is coming together to support a woman whose home was severely damaged by a tree in her neighbor’s yard last week.

Eula Copeland, who lives just blocks from the Trout River, told Action News Jax Monday that she is “overwhelmed” by the kindness she’s been shown.

“I’m blessed, and people are a blessing in so many ways,” Copeland said. “I hope they are blessed back. I just can’t thank them enough. God has been good to me.”

The tree has been removed from Copeland’s roof, and a tarp has been placed over her roof. However, much work still needs to be done in her cleanup and rebuilding process.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Copeland said she’s grateful to have her life.

Action News Jax first told you about Copeland on Friday. She has lived in her home for more than 25 years.

A tree in her neighbor’s yard, around 90 feet tall, fell over and tore through her kitchen, dining room, and back porch. She said her home is unlivable.

Copeland does not have insurance for her severely-damaged home.

Over the weekend, community members have gone out of their way to show their support.

Bruce Scott is the owner of Alpha Tree Service in Jacksonville, the company that removed the tree from her roof for a low cost as Copeland seeks financial help.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a house as damaged as this one was,” Scott said.

When he heard Copeland’s story, he felt compelled to lend her a helping hand.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Ms. Eula has been blessed by God to be protected from this tree,” Scott said. “It was amazing how that came down while she was in the home and really just missed her by just a short distance.”

Tabitha Brewer lives in Brunswick and drove to Jacksonville to give to Eula financially.

“At first thought, I was grateful her injuries were not any worse! I felt so bad that she had fallen and broke her glasses. Immediately, I thought this could happen to anyone, in a different time and place that could easily have been me needing assistance from strangers. The least I could do was make sure she was able to get her glasses fixed and I knew the cleanup and tree removal would be no small task,” Brewer said.

The incident hit close to home for Reginald Taylor, who pitched in financially.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“It actually tore my heart out just to see what had happened because we had an incident like this with my mother in the backyard, and it just missed the house,” Taylor said. “It made me think of my mother, so I just wanted to do something. I just want to reach out and help.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Copeland. Click here to learn more about it.

“I appreciate everything,” Copeland said. “All that you do, getting it in the news and all of this. I just appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Anyone missing a boat? Nicole beached this one on that small island near the Mathews Bridge and it's still there

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole did a number on Florida. Beaches, homes and numerous properties are a continued reminder of the destruction left in the storm's wake. So is that lone sailboat on that small island in the St. Johns River near the Mathews Bridge. It was beached there during Nicole and nearly a week later, it's still there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Local healthcare professional weigh in on Fulton …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. SC mental health officials expanding mobile crisis …
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Brunswick Coast Guard crews rescue 4 Monday morning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews from Brunswick’s Coast Guard station rescued four people on Monday morning. The Coast Guard said a 48-foot boat started to take in water six miles east of Cumberland Island, Georgia. The owner of the boat alerted Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 9:20 a.m. “The people aboard the vessel followed all […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

JSO: Man injured in shooting in Jacksonville Heights area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Melissa Court early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. and located a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso area. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Update: Middleburg missing man has been located

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a Purple Alert Wednesday at approximately 1:14 p.m. asking the community for help locating a 30-year-old male from Middleburg. Jeremy Logan Gartenbus, 30, of Middleburg, was located in Jacksonville Beach and is safe, according to an update via the SaferWatch app.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts

'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy