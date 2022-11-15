ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The Independent

Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say

A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
LACEY, WA
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Home’s Entire Backyard Dug Up in Search For Missing Boy Michael Vaughan

The backyard of a house in Idaho is being dug up entirely after a “very credible tip” led police to a residence near the home of missing six-year-old Michael Vaughan, who disappeared in July 2021. Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB that the dig at the home in Frutiland, which also includes two K-9 officers, will not “stop until the entire backyard is excavated,” according to the publication. The home is approximately four minutes from the child’s home—though the current residents do not own the property and claim to have no knowledge or connection to the Vaughan case. “During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.” Chief Huff told KTVB at the scene. Michael, who had the nickname “Monkey,” was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death After He Wasn’t Thanked for Holding Open a Door

In a spat over politeness that turned deadly, 37-year-old Joan Nunez was reportedly stabbed to death last month after growing angry that another man didn’t thank him for holding a door open. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NBC News. An employee at the convenience store where the incident took place told CBS News last month that, after the attack, the victim came back into the store screaming, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” while “the other guy took off on [his] bike.”Read it at NBC NEWS
The Independent

Whittier police recruits - live: Mystery over incident as driver passes sobriety test after hitting 25 in car

Some 25 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in...
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy