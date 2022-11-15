Read full article on original website
Related
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'
A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
Woman made chilling call before she was buried alive by husband amid bitter divorce, police say
A 911 call captured the terrifying moments before a Washington woman was kidnapped and buried alive by her husband, police say. The eerie call was made from 42-year-old Young Sook An’s Apple Watch while she was being hogtied and gagged allegedly by her estranged husband, Chae An, 53, Fox News reported. The 911 dispatcher repeatedly asked Ms An if she was having a medical emergency or was in any danger but the only response was her muffled screams. Officers with the Lacey Police Department were dispatched to the home on the 3800 block of Rossberg St around 1pm on 16...
Washington Examiner
'I heard the kid screaming': Man rescues child from kidnapper
A Georgia man who stopped for a routine oil change at Walmart wound up becoming a hero when he saved a child who was being attacked by a man. “I heard the kid screaming, ‘Please don't beat me!’ So that’s when my instinct kicked in,” Kelcey Willis told WGXA.
Chilling final selfies of monster husband with wife on clifftop moments before he lured her to the edge & pushed her off
THESE are chilling final selfies of a monster husband with his wife on a clifftop just moments before he lured her to the edge and pushed her off. Hakan Aysal, 40 was found guilty of murdering Semra Aysal, 32, while on holiday in Butterfly Valley in Mugla, Turkey in June 2018.
Harrowing final moments of grandmother, 69, killed when her lifelong friend and colleague allegedly knocked her with her car while picking her up for work
A grandmother has died in a tragic accident after she was allegedly knocked down in her driveway by her friend's car, who'd just arrived to take her to work. Lilia Dizon, 69, suffered fatal head injuries during the fall at her home in Hebersham, in Sydney's west just after 5am on Friday.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine
A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
Man refuses to allow his wife to sleep once he wakes up for work at 4 a.m.: 'Step one, don't turn off the alarm clock'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My marriage was short, but I wish it were shorter. My husband and I had different work schedules. He worked early, leaving the house before sunrise.
Daily Beast
Home’s Entire Backyard Dug Up in Search For Missing Boy Michael Vaughan
The backyard of a house in Idaho is being dug up entirely after a “very credible tip” led police to a residence near the home of missing six-year-old Michael Vaughan, who disappeared in July 2021. Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB that the dig at the home in Frutiland, which also includes two K-9 officers, will not “stop until the entire backyard is excavated,” according to the publication. The home is approximately four minutes from the child’s home—though the current residents do not own the property and claim to have no knowledge or connection to the Vaughan case. “During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.” Chief Huff told KTVB at the scene. Michael, who had the nickname “Monkey,” was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021.
Man demands his wife move to the 'old country' against her wishes and loses her in a tragic accident
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at Walmart for ten years. During her decade working at Walmart, she met many customers who were regulars at the department store. She saw some customers so frequently that they seemed almost like friends.
Man Allegedly Stabbed to Death After He Wasn’t Thanked for Holding Open a Door
In a spat over politeness that turned deadly, 37-year-old Joan Nunez was reportedly stabbed to death last month after growing angry that another man didn’t thank him for holding a door open. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, was arrested on Friday and faces charges of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NBC News. An employee at the convenience store where the incident took place told CBS News last month that, after the attack, the victim came back into the store screaming, “He stabbed me, he stabbed me,” while “the other guy took off on [his] bike.”Read it at NBC NEWS
"But you didn't use them before!" Man destroys wife's make-up kit because it was suspicious
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister’s ex-husband, David, was the jealous and suspicious kind. He doubted whether my sister, Grace, was seeing someone behind his back because she was ‘out of his league.’
Man furious when ex-girlfriend reports his cellphone missing, stops paying his cellphone bill a year after their breakup
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I reported my ex-boyfriend's phone missing and turned off his cellphone service after paying his cellphone bill for a full twelve months following our breakup.
Tri-City Herald
Man hid wife’s body in freezer in 2019, WA cops say. Now he’s been arrested in Europe
A man is accused of killing his wife in 2019 and hiding her body in a freezer in their apartment before fleeing the U.S., authorities in Washington said. Now, three years after he was first charged with first-degree murder, Wahid Kashify has been arrested in Europe, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post.
WATCH: Driver Steals Cars, Breaks Into House During Wild High-Speed Chase
Live video footage shows the driver slamming into multiple cars head on in opposite lanes of SoCal traffic.
Whittier police recruits - live: Mystery over incident as driver passes sobriety test after hitting 25 in car
Some 25 police recruits have been taken to hospital after a group was struck by a vehicle while they were out for a morning run in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier.A suspect believed to have been operating the vehicle has been detained by the authorities, Fox 11 reported.According to California Highway Patrol, the incident was first reported around 6.30am, close to the Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road intersection.The recruits attend the Sheriff’s Training Academy and Regional Services Center located roughly a mile and a half from the crash site. Recruits are often seen running in the vicinity in...
Body camera footage shows officers rush in when 1-month-old stops breathing
Police body camera footage shows the moment officers in Kansas City, Missouri, entered a home to save a 1-month-old infant battling RSV. Officers Charles Owen and Richard DuChaine describe the experience with CNN.
Comments / 0