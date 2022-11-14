Read full article on original website
Margaret McKeown Howden
2d ago
A week after the election and not to have all the results is a disgrace. The longer things drag our the more the people feel fraud is involved. It should never take this long so what is going on?
Shawn Webb
2d ago
I want to know more about these bags of filled out ballots that were thrown down in Ravine how much you want to bet the Republican ballots that were thrown out don't sweep this under the rug people we need to know more about it I knew there was a reason I didn't trust the way this election went
north texan
2d ago
Arizona has a big problem with their voting machines ! No vote for any candidate can be called when so many votes didn’t get in because of the machines not taking them ? Fraud in the major sense!!!!😡😡😡😡
House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
Five uncalled races to watch in the battle for the House
This month’s surprising midterm elections have everyone on edge, with voters across the country waiting to see who will control the House in the next Congress. A week after Election Day, the balance of power in the House remains unknown, with 212 seats in the GOP column, 204 in the Democratic column and 218 needed for a majority.
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
Donald Trump Says Democrats 'Finding All Sorts of Votes' in Arizona, Nevada
Donald Trump on Friday criticized how Democrats are achieving narrow gains in their midterm races against Republicans in Arizona and Nevada. "The Democrats are finding all sorts of votes in Nevada and Arizona. What a disgrace that this can be allowed to happen!" the former president wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation’s largest Vietnamese community. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes tallied, Calvert, the longest serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote edge in the contest. Ten races in the state remained undecided as vote-counting continued, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to break either way.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
GOP flips control of NC Supreme Court, after winning every statewide judicial race
Republicans flipped control of the N.C. Supreme Court in Tuesday’s elections, flipping two Democratic-held seats and giving their party back a majority on the state’s highest court for the first time in six years. Democrats will keep their 4 to 3 majority through the end of the year....
Lebanon-Express
After Oregon's 5th flips, the blame game begins
It’s the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as postmortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame game was getting louder among Democrats, their allies and analysts. As...
270towin.com
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
Election 2022: Ruiz maintains lead in House District 50 race
Incumbent Rep. Ruiz has 51.1% of the vote, while challenger Amelia Salvador has 48.7%. Incumbent Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, is leading the race for House District 50, centered in Gresham. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ruiz leads with 51.1% of votes, while challenger Amelia Salvador trails with 48.7%...
270towin.com
Updating the Battle for Congress: Both Chambers Remain Undecided
As of midday Friday, November 11, control of each chamber of Congress remains undecided. At this point, there has been no change, so we'll repeat what we wrote yesterday. At 49 Republicans and 48 Democrats, the battle has come down to Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada. The party winning two out of three of those will control the Senate in 2023. The Georgia race is going to a December 6 runoff. Whether that will be the decisive election - as it was in 2020 - will hinge on whether the same party wins both Arizona and Nevada.
The most prominent election-deniers lost their races. But at least 174 have won so far.
Hundreds of Republican candidates on the 2022 midterm ballot have denied or have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. More than 370 Republican candidates for the US Senate, House, and statewide office have denied or questioned the 2020 results, according to a New York Times analysis published in mid-October.
Supreme Court Issues New Ruling Regarding January 6th Committee Investigation
The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a new ruling in relation to the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, allowing the committee to obtain phone and text records from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, CNN reports.
CLEAN SWEEP: Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day
Democrats' strategy of spending millions to boost pro-Trump candidates in Republican primaries appeared to pay off Tuesday as the party ended the night with a clean sweep of the races in which it chose to meddle. All six of the Republican candidates who seemingly benefited from the meddling in their...
GOP’s Kevin Kiley leads Democrat Kermit Jones in close race for 3rd Congressional District
Republican Kevin Kiley was leading Democrat Kermit Jones in a too-close-to-call duel for the new 3rd Congressional District seat late Tuesday night. With 49% of the vote counted as of 4 p.m. PST Friday, Kiley had about 53% to Jones’ 47%, CNN reported. Independent analysts rated the district as a potential Republican win.
