Daytona Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WEAR

Police: 18-year-old pregnant Florida mother found fatally shot in car

SANFORD, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway in central Florida after Sanford Police found an 18-year-old pregnant mother fatally shot in her car last week. According to police, around 11:20 p.m. last Friday, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 W 9 Street, found a running car backed into a parking spot.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
APOPKA, FL
mycbs4.com

19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
PALATKA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School

A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven

A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
SANFORD, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

