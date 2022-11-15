Read full article on original website
click orlando
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
Ex-boyfriend of Pine Hills murder victim charged and arrested 4 years later
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has discovered how a 41-year-old woman was killed in her Pine Hills home, four years later. Deputies had been called back in August 2018 after a passerby spotted a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old wandering alone on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, OCSO spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
WESH
26-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach shooting; suspect arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man in his 20s has been killed in a shooting in Daytona Beach. He was identified by police as 26-year-old Timothy Seamore, Jr. Daytona Beach police say officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Officials later said...
click orlando
Man found shot to death in Daytona Beach ID’ed, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Daytona Beach Monday afternoon, according to the police department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Magnolia Ave. at about 1:13 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening...
click orlando
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
WEAR
Police: 18-year-old pregnant Florida mother found fatally shot in car
SANFORD, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway in central Florida after Sanford Police found an 18-year-old pregnant mother fatally shot in her car last week. According to police, around 11:20 p.m. last Friday, an officer patrolling the area of Coastline Park, located at 900 W 9 Street, found a running car backed into a parking spot.
WESH
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charges
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested an Apopka police officer for allegedly driving under the influence. They arrested 31-year-old Sara Muni Tuesday night after she got into a crash with another driver, pushed him, and blocked his path, police said. She also opened the driver’s car door without his permission and repeatedly told him she was a cop.
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
wogx.com
Florida 6th grader charged for making mass shooting threats on Snapchat
A parent of one of the students found the messages, after it was sent to their child, and reported them to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found multiple messages referencing killing people and shooting up the school.
mycbs4.com
19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
Pregnant 18-year-old mother found dead inside car in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police said they need help to figure out who killed a pregnant 18-year-old. Investigators said an officer was on patrol when he found Kaylin Fiengo dead inside a running car, in a parking lot near Coastline Park on Friday. Investigators are searching for any information...
palmcoastobserver.com
Sixth grader arrested for threatening mass shooting at Indian Trails Middle School
A sixth grader at Indian Trails Middle School was arrested early Wednesday morning for threatening a mass shooting. The 12-year-old had sent snapchat messages to another student about shooting up the school and wanting to kill people, according to the arrest report. The messages also showed the girl was trying to get a firearm from another minor, the report said.
Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman caught on video stealing at 7-Eleven
A Leesburg woman who was caught on video putting items in her purse and leaving a 7-Eleven store in Leesburg without paying for them. Leesburg police officers were dispatched last week to the store located at 737 South 14th Street regarding a theft which had occurred on Nov. 6. The officers were shown a security video in which a woman was observed placing $25.16 worth of items in her purse. The video showed the woman, who was identified as 38-year-old Amber Hall, paying for some items, but not those she had concealed in her purse, according to an arrest report.
WESH
73-year-old pilot dies after Volusia County plane crash, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a man died after a plane crash on Tuesday. Charles Alban, 73, was flying a single-engine plane Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said he had traded planes with another pilot. Around 3:35 p.m., witnesses saw him taxi the plane multiple...
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County shooting, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Sanford on Saturday is under investigation. Around 11:30 p.m., the shooting occurred on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard. Sanford police said it appears multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle that drove by. There was one person inside of the vehicle that was struck....
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Deltona lake
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a Deltona lake Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the area near Peru Court after a neighbor said they saw a man floating in Theresa Lake just after 9 a.m.
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
