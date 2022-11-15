Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
Authorities asking for help identifying 2 men accused of damaging Honolulu rail cars
Analysts: Trump's presidential announcement puts Hawaii's GOP leaders in a 'tough spot'. Colin Moore, HNN political analyst, said Trump's brand hasn't been very popular in Hawaii.
Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam. The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene. According to officials, the victim was a male in a The post Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa appeared first on KVIA.
18 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov.. 7 through Nov. 13.
Prison rape victims seek $7.5M in damages, but state argues it’s not liable
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million for repeated sex assaults by prison guards. In closing arguments Monday, Terry Revere ― an attorney for the women ― said four adult correctional officers sexually assaulted the women...
Police see increase in drug impaired road fatalities
The Hawaii Police Department reports 33 traffic deaths this year, and it's seeing a trend among those crashes.
New Mexico State Police Chief admits mistakes were made by his agency leading to the death of one of its officers
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico State Chief of Police has admitted that his agency, along with others, made mistakes and could have done more to prevent the murder of Officer Darian Jarrott during a traffic stop in Deming, New Mexico last year. Chief Tim Johnson said in...
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation is responding to parents pleas on Oahu’s North Shore for more action to address pedestrian safety. This week the DOT is installing two raised pedestrian crosswalks to act as speed bumps to reduce speeding in areas of concern. Parents at Sunset Beach...
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
Researchers use drones to learn how to combat chronic erosion at Waikiki beach. On the south shore, researchers are using consumer drones to learn more about how sand moves along the beach in Waikiki.
Hawaii reports 6 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported six additional coronavirus deaths and 1,049 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 365,171. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip
Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women's prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal.
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hawaii's RSV cases on the rise prompts call for mindful protection this holiday season
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act. Rape victims at the Women's Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million. But the state says it's not responsible for the acts of rogue prison guards. Former...
