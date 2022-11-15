ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatal road rage shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for the 2021 road rage killing of a teenager. In May, a judge found Eddieson Reyes guilty of several charges, including second-degree murder, after the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Triston Billimon during a road rage incident.
Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was called out to a single-vehicle rollover that happened Tuesday morning. The rollover happened about a mile and a half west of the Mesilla Dam. The Sheriff's reconnaissance team was on the scene. According to officials, the victim was a male in a The post Deadly rollover crash on west Mesa appeared first on KVIA.
Prison rape victims seek $7.5M in damages, but state argues it’s not liable

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former inmates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center are asking that a jury award them $7.5 million for repeated sex assaults by prison guards. In closing arguments Monday, Terry Revere ― an attorney for the women ― said four adult correctional officers sexually assaulted the women...
Hawaii reports 6 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported six additional coronavirus deaths and 1,049 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 365,171. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As RSV infections among children in Hawaii soar, more parents are calling 911 for help, officials said. Meanwhile, state Health officials say 1 in every 4 RSV tests in Hawaii is coming back positive for the virus. “The things that we worry about with kids is that...
Biden stops in Hawaii following whirlwind Asia trip

Jury finds state not liable for alleged inmate sex assaults by guards at women's prison. Attorneys for the women said the ruling sends a bad message and that they plan to appeal.
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
