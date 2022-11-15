Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham didn't blame the referees for what occurred late in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. "We can't put the game in the refs' hands," Graham explained while speaking with reporters after the loss, per Kevin Patra of the NFL's website. "In that position, I just have to know if he goes down, it's OK. For me, I was just hustling to the play trying to make sure he was down and just trying to get off the field."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO