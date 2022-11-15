Read full article on original website
Official explains why face mask penalty wasn’t called in Eagles’ 32-21 loss to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles had the ball with 9:14 left in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Washington Commanders, finding themselves down 23-21 but in possession of the ball, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
How the Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles' quest for perfection
After Monday night's game, Eagles fans have one question: How? A combination of strong Washington play, Philadelphia mistakes and questionable officiating kept the Eagles from a perfect season.
As Eagles’ perfect season ends in loss to Washington Commanders, Philly wonders: Where was vaunted running game?
PHILADELPHIA — As they prepared for their prime-time against the Washington Commanders, the Eagles insisted their running game — even though it had steamrolled defenses in their eight-game unbeaten run to open the season — had left a lot of yardage on the field. But on Monday night, it turned out, the Eagles offense couldn’t even get on to the field for most of the night.
The Saints Cut 2 Running Backs Tuesday Afternoon
Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints traveled to Pittsburgh for a battle against the Steelers. Unfortunately for the Saints, they traveled home with a loss after falling 20-10 to the Steelers. While that's unfortunate news, the team appears to have received some good news this week. The team reportedly...
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: David Singleton Talks 3-Pointers, UCLA Prepping For Vegas
UCLA men's basketball guard David Singleton spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Singleton talked about his thoughts on the first three games of the season, how coach Mick Cronin is pushing him to be a bench scorer, how he's preparing for Illinois, Virginia and Baylor, what his advice is for the younger players in these big neutral site games and the keys to being a great 3-point shooter.
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Eagles lead Commanders on MNF
Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt. Star defensive end Chase Young remains...
Look: Vikings Player Not Happy With Commanders Celebration
The Washington Commanders were on cloud-9 following their shocking upset win over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. But it was the way the Commanders and quarterback Taylor Heinicke celebrated afterwards that has one Minnesota Vikings player annoyed. Taking to Twitter this week, Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd admonished...
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on loss to Commanders: 'We played like crap'
The Eagles' hopes of an undefeated season were put to an end on Monday night, and their head coach attributed the defeat to the team's lack of high-level play.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: How to bet Lions-Giants, pick
The 3-6 Detroit Lions and 7-2 New York Giants resume one of the NFL's longest rivalries this Sunday in an NFC tilt. Detroit leads the all-time series 24-21-1, after winning three of the past four contests. The teams first met in 1930 when the Lions were known as the Portsmouth Spartans.
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics missing Smart (ankle), Brogdon (hamstring) vs Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists per...
Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
Yardbarker
Eagles' Brandon Graham takes responsibility for late penalty vs. Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham didn't blame the referees for what occurred late in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. "We can't put the game in the refs' hands," Graham explained while speaking with reporters after the loss, per Kevin Patra of the NFL's website. "In that position, I just have to know if he goes down, it's OK. For me, I was just hustling to the play trying to make sure he was down and just trying to get off the field."
ESPN
Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21
PHILADELPHIA -- — Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed...
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green Downplays Competition in Western Conference
The NBA's Western Conference has been a bit of a struggle in this early season. The Golden State Warriors have a losing record, the Clippers have been a very mediocre team, and Jazz are on a three game losing streak, and the Suns only have an 8-5 record. In most people's eyes, the Milwaukee Bucks are the best team in the NBA - Draymond Green agrees.
Tri-City Herald
Hornets Get Payback on Magic, Snap Eight-Game Skid
ORLANDO, FL - Finally, the Charlotte Hornets have put an end to a long, eight-game losing streak with a 112-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Hornets scored the first seven points on the night and an 8-0 run to push the lead to 17-7 forced Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley to burn an early timeout. P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee were active early and often as each posted 10 points in the first 24 minutes of play, shooting a combined 10/15 from the floor.
