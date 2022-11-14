Read full article on original website
48 thousand UCLA graduate student workers go on strike
It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When you think of turkeys, with those sharp beaks and claws, you probably don't think of cuddles. But Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Southern California is challenging that notion. Many birds are rescued from farms where they would have ended up on the dinner table. And at the sanctuary, they're like emotional support animals - sitting in your lap and posing for pictures. Apparently, they are cuddly.
