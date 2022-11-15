Galena Coleman, 84, of Festus died Nov. 6, 2022. Mrs. Coleman worked a number of different jobs before settling into a career in real estate, from which she retired. An avid reader, she was a published poet and belonged to writing groups for several years. She enjoyed painting in oils, especially autumn scenes, and loved music. She had a quick wit and a ready laugh, and she and her late husband, both Christians, hosted many foreign exchange students over the years. She was born Feb. 6, 1938. She was preceded in death by her husband: Vincent Coleman.

