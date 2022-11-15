Read full article on original website
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
dailytitan.com
Midterm elections still too close to call in Orange County
The races for the 45th Congressional District and the 67th California assembly member remain narrow after the midterm elections Tuesday. Republican Michelle Steel has captured over 82,000 votes in the race for California’s 45th Congressional District, leading against Democratic Jay Chen, who gained about 69,000 votes shortly past 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
thecapistranodispatch.com
San Juan Capistrano Officials, Staff Say Goodbye to City Hall Building
The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
thecapistranodispatch.com
Santa Margarita Water District Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Ranch Water Filtration Plant
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
irvineweekly.com
Hoag Hospital’s $1 Billion Future In Irvine
In an effort to strengthen healthcare options in Orange County, The Hoag Hospital Foundation has announced a new capital campaign that will bring approximately $1 billion in upgrades to Hoag’s existing facilities in Irvine. Aptly named Boldly Hoag, the multi-hundred million dollar campaign was announced on Thursday, Nov. 10,...
lmu.edu
The Latest Numbers in the Los Angeles Mayoral Race
“Karen Bass can comfortably say that she is in the lead, and that she is likely to stay in the lead,” LMU Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson told CBS-LA. “There has been a pattern here. The votes that have been coming out have been breaking about 60-40 for her. It would be difficult to see a really big turnaround.”
thecapistranodispatch.com
OCTA Begins Construction to Stabilize Tracks in South San Clemente
The Santa Anas Are Coming. What You Need To Know
How to limit fire risk when winds start to blow
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
Maison Cafe + Market to Expand in Dana Point
This will be the second Dana Point location for the concept.
Coyote Attacks Little Girl Near Huntington Beach Pier
A two-year-old child has been hospitalized with non life-threatening bites to her head and face after being attacked by a wild coyote near Huntington Beach Pier. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bree Anne Lee Thacker filed a claim alleging negligence by the city of Huntington Beach leading ...
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
kclu.org
Dangerous wind conditions increasing wildfire danger for parts of the Tri-Counties
Parts of the Tri-Counties could see some dangerous wind conditions, and increased brush fire danger now into Thursday. The National Weather Service is calling it a “significant” wind event with the strongest wind predicted for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. There could be widespread wind in the 30...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County home sales, prices drop in October
ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) — Sales of existing homes and median prices in Orange County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 17.6% compared to September and were 39% lower compared to a year ago, according...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies.
fox29.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
