Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The Area
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Washington State's Best Free Attractions
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music Icon
49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon
The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
Former Tiger finds new home in pro football
A former Clemson football player has found a new home in professional football. The XFL is having its player draft today as it gets ready to re-launch in 2023 after its 2020 season was halted by the COVID-19 (...)
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Loss to Buccaneers 'a real opportunity missed'
Seahawks fans clearly enjoyed themselves during yesterday’s five-point loss to the Buccaneers in Germany, even if the end result wasn’t what they wanted. Nevertheless, Seattle had a chance to beat a potential playoff opponent and serious NFC contender, regardless of what their record might indicate. A win yesterday...
Football World Reacts To 2023 XFL Quarterbacks List
The XFL began this week's draft process by selecting the most important position on the gridiron: quarterback. On Tuesday, the respawned league's eight teams picked passers for the 2023 season. NFL and college football fans will recognize some of the players competing in the XFL next year. The 15-player list...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
NOLA.com
WATCH: Injuries to Cooper Kupp, tight ends, return of Deshaun Watson on 'Fantasy Roundup'
On Tuesday's Week 11 edition of the "Fantasy Roundup," the weekly fantasy football show on Bet.NOLA.com, unfortunate injuries were a major topic. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was placed on injured reserve and could miss the rest of the season. Top tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz also will be out for a significant period, with Ertz's injury already announced as season-ending.
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.
