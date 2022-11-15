The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on the season with an 71-56 win over South Dakota State in the 500th game played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Once again, Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. He made one of Arkansas' season-high seven 3-pointers in the contest. The efficient day from deep made up for a rough 8-15 from the free throw line.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO