How to watch Arkansas-South Dakota State, key players, more
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will hit the hardwood for the third time this season when they face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas took down North Dakota State 76-58 last Monday in its season-opener and defeated Fordham 74-48 on Friday. South Dakota State...
Five-star Baye Fall commits to Arkansas
Eric Musselman added the potential crown jewel to the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday in the form of Baye Fall. The five-star forward chose Arkansas over Auburn, Seton Hall and Rutgers. Below, Travis Graf takes a look at what kind of prospects the Razorbacks are getting and what...
Arkansas beats South Dakota State, 71-56
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on the season with an 71-56 win over South Dakota State in the 500th game played at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Once again, Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists. He made one of Arkansas' season-high seven 3-pointers in the contest. The efficient day from deep made up for a rough 8-15 from the free throw line.
Social media reacts to Trevon Brazile's devastating dunk
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. --- The Razorbacks were well on their way to a 71-56 win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night when Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile embarrassed Jackrabbit forward Broden Lien. Brazile dribbled past one man on the right side and proceeded to bring the hammer down hard on...
