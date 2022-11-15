Read full article on original website
Richard Dale Blake, 60, Pevely
Richard Dale Blake, 60, of Pevely died Nov. 13, 2022, at his home. Born Feb. 3, 1962, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Donna Jean (Henry) and William Gene Blake. He is survived by his wife Donna Darlene (Hasty) Blake of Pevely; six children: Amanda Michelle (Michael) Blake of Pevely, Kattie Lynn (Leonard) Wigge of Wright City, Sara Elizabeth Blake of Festus, Amanda Joy (John) Atwell of Columbia, Michael Jeffrey (Amy Jo) Huff of Valles Mines and Anthony Leonard (Margaret Mary) Huff of Bonne Terre; two siblings: Russ Blake of Columbia and Elizabeth (Irvin) James of Texas; and 16 grandchildren: Lilly, Lucas, Luna, Stephen, Alexandra, Aaron, Elizabeth, Emily, Sy, Eya, Rys, Joshua, Alicia, Eric, Michael and Payton.
Melissa Dawn Mangus, 52, Festus
Melissa Dawn Mangus, 52, of Festus died Nov. 8, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Mangus was the chief auditor for General American Insurance for many years before becoming co-owner of Embrace Learning Center. She was a member of United Pentecostal Church of Festus. She enjoyed teaching kids, reading, her faith and spending time with family. Born April 20, 1970, in Logan, W.V., she was the daughter of Donna (Thorn) and the Rev. Arnold Mangus.
Master Sgt. Carl Edward Boley, 89, Fenton
Master Sgt. Carl Edward Boley, 89, of Fenton died Nov. 9, 2022, at his home. Master Sgt. Boley was retired from a career with the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arnold and of VVA Chapter 1028. Born Jan. 12, 1933, in Corydon, Ind. He was the son of the late Fern (Grable) and Clarence Boley.
Eva G. Hahn, 79, Cadet
Eva G. Hahn, 79, of Cadet died Nov. 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights. Mrs. Hahn was a homemaker and a member of Cadet Baptist Church. Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Stella (Lamkey) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert L. Hahn.
Virginia G. Vishion, 99, Eureka
Virginia G. Vishion, 99, of Eureka died Nov. 10, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Vishion was the treasurer for Vishion Tool and Machine Co. She was a Catholic. Born Sept. 3, 1923, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Josephine (Erny) and Hermann Dreyer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ernest C. Vishion.
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, High Ridge
Janice M. (Tayloe) Chilton, 76, of High Ridge died Nov. 10, 2022, in High Ridge. Mrs. Chilton was retired from the Northwest R-1 School District after 27 years. She loved cats and was a volunteer at Open Door Animal Sanctuary, giving many unwanted cats a loving home. She was an avid soccer fan and loved watching her grandchildren compete. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and going antique shopping. Born Oct. 24, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Florence (Sanders) Tayloe.
Danielle J. Litterst, 38, Hillsboro
Danielle J. Litterst, 38, of Hillsboro died Nov. 12, 2022, in Hillsboro. Ms. Litterst was a sales associate for Home Depot for many years. She loved long walks outdoors, especially along the river, and looking at plants. She was born March 29, 1984, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Tina E. (Roderique).and George M. Sapper.
Norman Robert Kahdeman, 96, Washington, Mo.
Norman Robert Kahdeman, 96, of Washington, Mo., died Nov. 12, 2022. Mr. Kahdeman served with the Merchant Marine during World War II. He worked in sales for Brunswick and Sherwin-Williams. Born Dec. 15, 1925, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Robert and Elsie Kahdeman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Beverly J. Kahdeman.
High Ridge man hurt in crash in St. Charles
Wesley C. Davis, 30, of High Ridge was injured Monday, Nov. 14, in a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 south of East Pitman Road in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:57 p.m., Davis was driving a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser north on the highway and...
County denies rezoning for homeless center
The Jefferson County Council has denied a rezoning request that would have allowed a homeless rehabilitation facility to open in the Mapaville area between Festus and Hillsboro, but the pastor who is leading the effort behind the plan said the matter may not be a done deal. The County Council...
Festus meetings rearranged for holiday season
The Festus City Council has changed some of its meeting dates because of the upcoming holiday season and related activities. The council normally meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month. However, because many city officials take part in the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which is set for Monday, Nov. 28, the council will not meet that day but instead on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant
The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
De Soto, fire district reach agreement after yearslong dispute
The city of De Soto and the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District have reached an intergovernmental agreement that ends a dispute that began in 2018 when the city moved to annex the Union Pacific Railroad car shop property. De Soto never annexed the approximately 55-acre parcel, which sits on...
Cedar Hill man's remains found in Dittmer more than a year after he went missing
The remains of Jerry Crew, 38, of Cedar Hill were found in Dittmer more than a year after he was reported missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported today, Nov. 15. A hunter found a human skull and bones on Nov. 11 while hunting on private property in the...
Athlete of the Week (Nov. 15, 2022) -- Austin Romaine, Hillsboro football
A four-year starter on both sides of the ball, the senior running back and all-state linebacker led the Hawks to a 55-6 rout of Festus in the Class 4 District 1 championship Friday at Hillsboro. He scored five rushing touchdowns and caught a 27-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Preston Brown. Romaine, who has committed to play football at Kansas State University, led the Hawks with 154 yards on 11 carries and sparked the defense with 9.5 tackles. Hillsboro (10-1) visits St. Mary’s (9-2) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
House Springs man arrested for alleged DWI in Eureka
A 35-year-old House Springs man and prior offender recently was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The pickup he was driving allegedly reached a speed of 105 mph before he was stopped on Hwy. 109 near Hwy. W, Eureka Police reported. At about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 8,...
Longtime Hillsboro R-3 board member Welker resigns
Lisa Welker has resigned from the Hillsboro R-3 Board of Education. She submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Oct. 28, saying she was leaving so her daughter, Jennifer Welker, an elementary teacher in the district, could pursue a promotion to an administrative job. “I am no longer...
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Eureka man arrested for alleged DWI following accident
A 42-year-old Eureka man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on West Fifth Street near Six Flags Road in Eureka that left two women and a teenager, all from Champaign, Ill., injured, Eureka Police reported. At about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 29, the man allegedly drove...
Catalytic converter cut off Rockwood School District van
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2007 Ford E-350 owned by the Rockwood School District. The cost to repair the van was estimated at about $2,000, police reported. The catalytic converter was cut off the van between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3, when it...
