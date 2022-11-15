The Festus City Council has changed some of its meeting dates because of the upcoming holiday season and related activities. The council normally meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month. However, because many city officials take part in the Twin City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, which is set for Monday, Nov. 28, the council will not meet that day but instead on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

FESTUS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO