Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Centra
How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps
Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
Opinion: Keeping “The Spark” Alive In A Relationship Is Pivotal For Success
I have often heard people in long-term relationships say that love inevitably fades over time. When I was younger, I doubted these claims and thought that if I found the “right person” things would always be exhilarating. As I grew up I discovered the unfortunate truth that things can easily become routine and less exciting, especially in a long-term relationship that spans over years or decades.
CNBC
Here's the No. 1 thing that makes relationships successful, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 couples about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships. In a lab study,...
Upworthy
Woman shares handy list of 'boundary phrases' to use effectively in uncomfortable situations
Setting boundaries with people, even those who are close to you, can prove to be a very tedious task. Often people get too personal and say or do uncomfortable things that can affect us in various ways. However, various mental health experts recommend having strict boundaries in such situations but this is often easier said than done. So, a 33-year-old TikTok user took the matter into her own hands when she started her series of sharing her favorite 40 boundary phrases.
Psych Centra
Healthy Relationships: What Makes a Good Partner and How to Become One
Cultivating trust and communicating effectively are two ways you can be a good partner and establish a healthy relationship. But it’s also about what you don’t do. If you’re in love, you may wonder what qualities can help you make the relationship work and what makes a good romantic partner.
What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?
Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
psychologytoday.com
How Do Femcels and Incels Differ?
The "femcel" community, which consists of women who identify as involuntarily celibate, is steadily gaining attention and membership. Like incels (involuntary celibate men), femcels typically attribute their involuntary celibacy to their appearance. However, femcels appear to differ from incels in their emotions and coping mechanisms. Psychological differences between femcels and...
ComicBook
Scientists Begin Preparing for Alien Contact
Given the search for extraterrestrial life has never been more prominent, a group of scientists has formed a center to serve as a headquarters should humanity need to contact alien life at some point in the future. Based at the Scotlands' University of St Andrews, the SETI Post-Detection Hub aims to bring together the world's leading experts to plan and strategize communications efforts should we ever reach the point of detection.
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
psychologytoday.com
Does Any Good Come From Spanking Children?
Many Americans believe in spanking children, but the good news is that spanking is declining. Spanking is harmful both to children and to the parents doing the spanking. There is a relationship between spanking, parenting styles, and childhood overindulgence. Many parents have done it once or, if not done it,...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal With Anger in Relationships
Getting mad and punishing people for not loving you enough or in the right way never gets you the love you want. Many common strategies for reducing anger do not actually work. Learning to engage in perspective-taking is the best way to reduce anger and aggression and communicate in a...
psychologytoday.com
How to Discover the Origins of Crime
Is It Due to the Lack of Consideration for the Life of Others?. Is It Caused by a Belief in the Superiority of Certain People Who Feel Above the Law?. In trying to discover why crime is committed, it is useful to turn to great authors; in particular, Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment." Why does the young anti-hero, Raskolnikov, murder the old pawnbroker, Alyona Ivanovna in cold blood, wielding an axe and breaking open her skull, followed by the murder of her step-sister, Lizaveta who comes into the room inadvertently?
Women's Health
'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for
If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do 80% of Experts Get This Point About Persuasion Wrong?
Influencing people. This objective is the centerpiece of a $10 billion self-improvement market. Billons! It is the theme of my top book recommendation this year, Influence Is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance. It is the common denominator of Harvard Business Review’s most popular and impactful business articles over the past 100 years.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Psych Centra
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
Elon Musk runs 3 companies — and his executive juggling act is the perfect example of how the modern CEO job is broken
Bosses are punishing employees who are "overemployed," have side hustles, or "quiet quit." So why can CEOs like Elon Musk run multiple companies?
Comments / 0