Is It Due to the Lack of Consideration for the Life of Others?. Is It Caused by a Belief in the Superiority of Certain People Who Feel Above the Law?. In trying to discover why crime is committed, it is useful to turn to great authors; in particular, Dostoevsky's "Crime and Punishment." Why does the young anti-hero, Raskolnikov, murder the old pawnbroker, Alyona Ivanovna in cold blood, wielding an axe and breaking open her skull, followed by the murder of her step-sister, Lizaveta who comes into the room inadvertently?

2 DAYS AGO