Morning Notes
‘Click It or Ticket’ Starts Tomorrow — “To help keep travelers safe, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the national Click It or Ticket campaign. Law enforcement agencies across the country will increase enforcement efforts from November 16 – 30, 2022, to work towards reducing the number of fatalities that occur when motorists fail to buckle up.” [ACPD]
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
County approves new satellite location for Arlington Independent Media in Green Valley
Clarendon-based Arlington Independent Media (AIM) is expanding to a second location in Green Valley. The community media organization will be taking over three underused audio-visual production studios at the Arlington Arts’ 3700 S. Four Mile Run Drive location, according to a county press release. AIM, which has a 40-year...
Morning Poll: Would you be disappointed by a lack of snow this winter?
NBC 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer revealed his annual winter forecast last night — and it was disappointing if you like snow. Doug is calling for a measly 1-6 inches of snow during the entire winter in Arlington and D.C. He believes it will be an unusually warm and wetter than average winter, making for plenty of cold rain but very little snow.
How a bustling food truck opened a brick-and-mortar location with help from Arlington
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. A local health foods truck opened a brick-and-mortar location this year with help from a small business...
Rhodeside Grill and Il Radicchio buildings could be razed for new apartments
A long-dormant plan to redevelop an aging office building and two restaurants between Rosslyn and Courthouse has been revived. D.C.-based The Fortis Cos. has filed a conceptual site plan application to build a seven-story, 85-foot-tall apartment building at the intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Rhodes Street. It would replace...
Another year of Comcast ahead for Arlington residents
Arlington County is extending its agreement with Comcast for a year. Comcast has held the county’s main cable franchise since 1998, when it was awarded to a cable operator it later acquired. The Philadelphia-based media and telecom conglomerate last had its local franchise agreement renewed for a standard five-year term in 2016.
County may be sued over pickleball courts, civic association says
(Updated at 11:20 a.m.) A local civic association says a lawsuit may be imminent over the infamous pickleball pop. In a recent community newsletter, Old Glebe Civic Association leaders detailed their displeasure with the county ending a pilot program that closed a popular standalone pickleball court at Glebe Road Park earlier this year.
County Board takes next step toward switching to ranked-choice voting for June primary
In the primary election next June, registered voters will be able to rank their preferred candidates for a seat on the Arlington County Board. The change comes after the Arlington County Board unanimously endorsed testing out ranked-choice voting for County Board elections on Saturday. “This reform alone will not be...
A new Thai restaurant has opened in the former Ghin Na Ree Thai space
A new Thai restaurant has opened in the space formerly occupied by Ghin Na Ree Thai at the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. Khun Yai Thai opened last week at 2509 N. Harrison Street, next to Duck Donuts. It’s taking the place of Ghin Na Ree Thai, which announced last month it was closing after more than two decades and being sold to another family.
Small Business Focus: Get paid to shop local on Small Business Saturday
This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development. This year, Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event that encourages shoppers to support small businesses, will be held on November 26. Since its founding in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday has inspired thousands of shoppers...
Fake 911 calls, predatory towing on county list of legislative priorities
Arlington County is looking to the state legislature to help with some key priorities, including combating malicious 911 calls and predatory towing. These are two of many issues that the county intends to have local legislators lobby for in the upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, which runs for 45 days beginning on Jan. 11, 2023.
Police: Man fired gun in Rosslyn apartment building, caused flooding
A 40-year-old Arlington man is in jail after police say he fired a gun in an apartment and caused extensive flooding. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the recently-built Cortland Rosslyn apartment building, at 1788 N. Pierce Street. Initial reports suggest that a large police response was sent to the building after a man who was set to be evicted was believed to be armed and causing damage inside his apartment.
NEW: ‘Sun glare’ contributed to woman being fatally struck in crosswalk, police say
The man who struck and killed an elderly woman who was crossing Little Falls Road in a crosswalk has received a traffic ticket. Arlington County police announced the charge Tuesday afternoon, after a month-long investigation, noting that “sun glare” may have prevented the driver of the striking SUV from clearly seeing the victim.
County proposes removing right-turn-only lanes to improve safety in East Falls Church
Arlington County has drafted preliminary designs to slow speeds and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians along a busy artery in the East Falls Church neighborhood. It proposes a number of streetscape changes to N. Sycamore Street between Langston Blvd and 19th Street N., near the East Falls Church Metro station and not far from the W&OD Trail. A fatal crash happened just over a year ago within the project’s boundaries at the intersection of N. Sycamore Street and Washington Blvd.
County Manager says leftover funds needed to balance the 2024 budget
Predicting a potential $35-million deficit in the 2023-24 fiscal year, Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz recommends putting nearly all of the unspent funds from last fiscal year toward balancing that budget. Yesterday (Tuesday), the Arlington County Board approved the close of the 2021-22 budget with nearly $26.9 million in unspent,...
ACPD nabs alleged airbag thieves
Airbag theft has been an ongoing problem this year in Arlington, but police just put two alleged thieves behind bars. The arrests happened early Sunday, after three vehicles were damaged and two had airbags stolen along the 2100 block of Columbia Pike, two blocks east of Bob & Edith’s Diner.
