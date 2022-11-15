‘Click It or Ticket’ Starts Tomorrow — “To help keep travelers safe, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the national Click It or Ticket campaign. Law enforcement agencies across the country will increase enforcement efforts from November 16 – 30, 2022, to work towards reducing the number of fatalities that occur when motorists fail to buckle up.” [ACPD]

