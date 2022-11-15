Read full article on original website
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
Springfield Police to get new rides
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is set to get a new fleet of patrol cars after delays caused by the pandemic. Aldermen passed two ordinances, the first is to purchase seven hybrid interceptors for nearly $350,000. The second approved $142,000 to an ordinance that was passed...
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Man in his 60s battered by man at Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Nine-vehicle crash shuts down major road in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department said a stretch of Veterans Parkway is shut down Wednesday evening due to a nine-vehicle crash, amidst several other crashes on that road. The crash that has the road shut down happened near the Bunn Street overpass. The closure affects both...
Cougar captured in Springfield doing well at new home
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WICS/WRSP) — The 2-year-old cougar captured in Springfield, Illinois is doing well at his new home in Indiana. The cougar made headlines in October after sightings in Nebraska, Iowa and eventually central Illinois. Illinois Conservation Police tell us he was found Friday, Oct. 28 on the...
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
District 186 selects new board member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield District 186 announced Tuesday night that Jeff Tucka is the newest member of the school board. The appointment comes after the passing of long-time educator and board member Mike Zimmers. Tucka is a chemist for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and was sworn in...
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
Four men arrested after shot fired on Ash Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Four men were arrested on Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert. Police say that one round was fired in the 2100 block of East Ash Street. We're told when the police officers arrived they saw several subjects walking away from...
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
Lincoln Home shows off old school knitting skills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The art of knitting and crocheting has played an important role in American history. Thanks to a program hosted by the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, people were able to understand just how big of a role it was. The crafts helped push forward ideas...
Small business owners come together at Hobnob Market
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was the last day of the Hobnob Holiday Market for this year. The event returned to Springfield for the first time in three years since it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The market has small business owners come from all over the...
Annual Turkey Trot held over the weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The annual Turkey Trot was held in Springfield on Saturday. This is the 10th year of trotting to help raise awareness about Central Counties Health Centers services. The 5k helps support the mission of providing health care, dental care, and mental health assistance to those...
Former AC-Humko Site May Be Retrofitted For New Cannabis Craft Grow Facility
Jacksonville may soon be home to a cannabis craft grow facility. The Jacksonville City Council heard a presentation from representatives of Wyvern Botanticals, an Illinois-licensed cannabis craft grower who is looking to place a facility in Jacksonville. Tim Dorsey, Managing Partner of Dorsey Ventures & Consulting, who is consulting on...
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
