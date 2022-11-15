Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Old Firestone Building in Hoopeston Burns Down; Investigation Continues
The old Firestone building on the west side of Illinois Route 1 in Hoopeston is now a pile of rubble after a Tuesday, November 15th fire. Fire Chief Joel Bird has been quoted as stating the building was “totally involved” in massive flames and smoke upon firefighters’ arrival, and that the building needed to be completely torn down because of hot spots reigniting.
Danville Fire responds to two fires, one pet dead
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a pair of fires Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that resulted in a pet being killed and two people being sent to the hospital. The first fire happened in an apartment at 3535 North Vermilion Street. Firefighters were dispatched there at 5:30 p.m. on […]
newschannel20.com
Family displaced after Champaign house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A family has been displaced after a residential fire on Sunday. The Champaign Fire Department responded around 11 p.m. to the house fire in the 1400 Block of West Bradley Avenue. The first units on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the rear of...
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
newschannel20.com
Pet killed, 2 injured in early morning house fire
A family is mourning the loss of a pet as well as their home after an early Tuesday morning fire in Danville. Firefighters were called around 3:26 a.m. to a home in the 3500 block of Ferndale for a reported fire. Multiple hose lines were deployed once crews arrived on...
WAND TV
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Gibson City family returns home after flood
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois family is finally back home after a flood left them without one. It has been 15 months since flooding devastated the Gibson City community. Now the Curry’s are thanking that community for getting them back on track. Since the flood, the family has been living out of […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Captain Aaron Marcott Named New Danville Fire Chief
After nearly a quarter-century of service to the Danville Fire Department, Captain Aaron Marcott has been named as the new Danville Fire Chief to replace the retiring Chief Don McMasters. Marcott, born in Watseka and a 1993 graduate of Rossville-Alvin High School, says he always wanted to be a firefighter....
WAND TV
Woman charged with residential arson in Decatur
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A 30-year-old woman was charged with residential arson related to a house fire on November 10 at 933 S Illinois St. in Decatur. According to court documents, neighbors saw the woman throwing items out of the residence that were on fire. Decatur PD officers located the woman on the 400 block of S Illinois St. where she told them that she had been doing electrical work on her home.
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Champaign man dodges bullet in his own apartment
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Nicholas Guadgnola is lucky to be alive today after a bullet shot through his apartment ceiling. It happened last Sunday night on Nov. 6 near Hessel Park on Valley Road off of Kirby Avenue. Guadgnola first shared the experience on Tik Tok, where about 16 million people watched his story. He […]
newschannel20.com
Warming centers in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are the locations for the warming centers in Champaign:. C-U at Home Men's Emergency Shelter, 70 E Washington, Champaign, IL. Austin's Place-Overnight Shelter for Women, 504 N. Market Street Champaign, IL.
newschannel20.com
NAACP hosts food drive next week
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Danville National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is holding its annual Community Food Basket Giveaway. The giveaway will be on Monday, in Danville, Georgetown, and Hoopeston. The Danville distribution site will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Great Shiloh Church, 609 North Bowman...
newschannel20.com
Free parking in downtown Champaign this December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — There will be free parking in downtown Champaign during the month of December. The City of Champaign is offering up to two hours of free parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck from December 1 through December 31. Hourly visitors parking longer than two hours...
newschannel20.com
U of I student accused of stealing from neighbors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois Urbana Champaign student is facing charges of burglary and identity theft. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday inside his apartment. U of I Police say three students were asleep when someone went into their unlocked apartment and stole multiple items.
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
UPDATE: Urbana High School to have e-learning Thursday
Update 5:52 p.m. Urbana School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum announced earlier today that school on Thursday will not be held in person and will instead take place asynchonomously. This means students will work on course assignments from home at their own time and pace. They are advised not to come to the school building […]
newschannel20.com
Junior League of Champaign-Urbana celebrates 27th annual Festival of Trees
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (JLCU) is celebrating its 27th annual festival of trees. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per adult, $3 for children ages four...
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
Comments / 0