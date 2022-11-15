Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Girl, 16, says man grabbed her on popular Goffstown rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A 16-year-old Goffstown girl told police she was grabbed on a popular rail trail Monday night. The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away. Police said...
Man arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds into tree line on side of NH highway
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest, accused of shooting multiple rounds into a nearby tree line on the side of a highway Monday night. Matthew D. Lowman, 24, of Nashua, was charged with reckless conduct involving a firearm. New Hampshire State Police say they received...
Police: 3 girls arrested after officer ‘violently assaulted’ inside Boston MBTA station
BOSTON — Three teenage girls are facing criminal charges after a Transit police officer was “violently assaulted” by a group of youths who were loitering inside a Boston MBTA station on Monday afternoon. An officer on patrol at Forest Hills station just before 4 p.m. encountered about...
NECN
Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH
A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA
A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month. Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a...
NECN
Man Killed in Lowell Shooting
A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.
Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner
SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
NECN
Two Boston Teens Accused of Attacking Transit Officer
Two teenagers from Boston have been accused of assaulting an MBTA transit officer who was on patrol Monday at Forest Hills Station, according to the agency's Transit Police. The assault happened around 4 p.m. in the station's mezzanine and the officer had to be treated for a broken nose, according to Transit Police.
thepulseofnh.com
Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard
The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says
LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
NECN
Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear
Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday. Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement. A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was...
whdh.com
Kayla Montgomery, stepmother to late Harmony Montgomery, to plead guilty to 2 counts of perjury
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Kayla Montgomery was reported to reach a plea deal in connection to the investigation of the death of her stepdaughter. Montgomery is expected to plead guilty to two counts of perjury in a Manchester court Friday. Each perjury count carries a sentence of up to seven years in jail.
WMUR.com
Relatives, first responders testify in trial of man accused of neglecting daughter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jurors in the trial of a Weare man accused of neglecting his 17-month-old child heard another day of difficult testimony Tuesday. Christian Cummings is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his daughter, Kamryn Cummings. During the second day of the trial Tuesday, several relatives of the girl took the stand.
WMUR.com
Goffstown residents concerned after teenage girl reports attempted abduction
The teenager told police she was walking her dog at about 7 p.m. when she was grabbed. She said she was able to break free and get away.
liveboston617.org
Another Person Stabbed on Meth Mile, This Time Inside of the Southampton Street Shelter
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 23:00 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers responded to reports that a man was stabbed inside a homeless shelter on Meth Mile. Police immediately responded to the shelter. Initial reports state that a man was refusing to leave the premises. It is...
NECN
Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning
A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
Boston Community Group offers $10,000 reward for information in Delios Brown Murder Case
The Boston Community group New Democracy Coalition is renewing its $10,000 reward for information in the unsolved 2021 murder of a Dorchester grandmother. Seventy-three-year-old Delois Brown was shot to death on April 10, 2021 as she sat on her front porch at 19 Olney Street. There has never been an...
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday
Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
WMUR.com
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
Comments / 0