Goffstown, NH

NECN

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
NECN

Man Killed in Lowell Shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday. Police said officers found Odogwu Ganobi near Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue after responding to a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday. He was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston where he died of his injuries.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
NECN

Two Boston Teens Accused of Attacking Transit Officer

Two teenagers from Boston have been accused of assaulting an MBTA transit officer who was on patrol Monday at Forest Hills Station, according to the agency's Transit Police. The assault happened around 4 p.m. in the station's mezzanine and the officer had to be treated for a broken nose, according to Transit Police.
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

26-year-old man dies after being shot in Lowell, DA says

LOWELL, Mass. — A 26-year-old man has died hours after being shot on Chelmsford Street in Lowell, police said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lowell Police responded to Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue for a report of a man suffering trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement on Wednesday.
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Bomb Threat at Boston Children's Hospital; Police Give All-Clear

Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children's Hospital, after a bomb threat targeted the hospital Wednesday. Boston police investigated and found no active threat, the hospital said in a statement. A police department spokesperson would only confirm the threat at a building on Longwood Avenue, and that there was...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Relatives, first responders testify in trial of man accused of neglecting daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jurors in the trial of a Weare man accused of neglecting his 17-month-old child heard another day of difficult testimony Tuesday. Christian Cummings is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his daughter, Kamryn Cummings. During the second day of the trial Tuesday, several relatives of the girl took the stand.
WEARE, NH
NECN

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
The Maine Writer

FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine Tuesday

Tuesday morning started off with several schools in Maine receiving similar phone calls from an untraceable phone number of a caller reporting that there was an active shooter wearing a black coat and black pants with a gun inside the school. The first call was at Sanford High School and came into the Sanford emergency dispatch center at 8:30 a.m. Once the report was received, both Sanford fire and police responded immediately to Sanford High School and worked to evacuate the building, sending the students on buses for their parents to pick them up at Memorial Gym.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
HUDSON, NH

