KOMO News
Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
Snohomish County shelters brace for a cold, wet winter
EVERETT, Wash. — Six winter shelters are opening in Snohomish County this week, a total of 157 additional beds. But with so many people in need, it's being called a "stopgap" measure. "We need more year-round shelter beds," said Tyler Verda of Snohomish County Human Services. Fifty-five beds are...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
myeverettnews.com
Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm
Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
KOMO News
2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle
Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 6-11, 2022
3700 block Lincoln Way: A first-degree robbery was reported. 19300 block 44th Avenue West: A purse was stolen at Fred Meyer. 18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported. 19500 block 58th Avenue West: A window was damaged. 5700 block 168th Street Southwest: An assault was reported. 4200...
Here's what it takes to hold a suspect in jail before trial in Washington state
WASHINGTON, USA — Earlier this month, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office joined the Des Moines Police Department in condemning a judge's decision to release four suspects in an armed carjacking instead of holding them in custody before arraignment. Instead, one suspect was released on $100,000 bail, two 17-year-olds...
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
KOMO News
Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times
SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
KOMO News
Burn scar, landslides pose a threat never before seen in western Washington
There’s a new threat in western Washington, that’s never been here before. It’s from the Bolt Creek fire, burning nearly 15,000 acres, near Skykomish in September. The wildfire left a burn scar that, if hit by a lot of precipitation, could end up causing massive landslides or debris flows.
Over 40,000 households have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Snohomish County officials warn of scam threatening property seizure
Snohomish County officials are warning residents of a new scam involving letters accusing recipients of owing taxes and demanding immediate repayment. The letters pose as correspondence from the county and threaten consequences like wage garnishment and property seizure if fees aren’t paid. The fake notice also directs the taxpayer to call a toll-free (800) number “to avoid enforcement” and references federal tax liens.
2 people in their 80s found dead inside Mercer Island home
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Two people in their 80s have been found dead inside a home on Mercer Island. Shortly before 10 a.m., Mercer Island police and fire personnel went to a home in the 5500 block of West Mercer Way for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
