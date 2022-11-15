ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Cub Scouts collect donations for Season of Hope

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Cub Scout Troop 13 dropped off food donations at the Arroyo Grande Fire Station on Monday, Nov. 14.

The troop collected donations throughout the community.

"We put the bags out and then the next day we went and got some bags and then put them in some people's cars and then we delivered them here," said Cub Scout Malakai Gutierrez.

Donations were given to Season of Hope.

Season of Hope is the largest community-wide food and toy drive on the Central Coast.

Click the links to find the nearest toy and food drop-off locations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties .

KSBY News

KSBY News

