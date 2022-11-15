Launch ramp access to be discussed between Lake Mead officials, public

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is said to host public meetings to decide how to manage launch ramp access amid record low water levels.

The park also said they will meet with Tribes to gain their perspectives.

“Already low water levels are decreasing at a more rapid rate than decades of projections indicated was likely. Climate change worsened drought requires us to think differently and plan for less predictable water levels into the future,” said acting superintendent, Stan Austin. “The purpose of our Sustainable Low Water Access Plan is to develop a strategic direction for the future of motorized boat launching and related commercial services at five key access locations, along with facility and infrastructure needs and related implementation actions at these locations.”

The Sustainable Low Water Access Plan focuses on launch ramps at Hemenway Harbor, Callville Bay Marina, Echo Bay, Temple Bar Marina, and South Cove.

Meetings will be held at the following times and locations:



Meadview, AZ – Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022; 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST at the Meadview Civic Association Building; 247 E. Meadview Blvd., Meadview, AZ 86444

Boulder City, NV – Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022; 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. PST at 100 Date Street, Building 100; Boulder City, NV 89005

Kingman, AZ – Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022; 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. MST at the Kingman Office of Tourism, Powerhouse Conference Room, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ 86401

Virtual – Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022; 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. PST



The need for action is prompted by rapidly declining water levels at Lake Mead. Because of a 23-year drought across the West, the lake has dropped about 100 feet since 2010. While the slope of the lakeshore varies, in many areas the 100-foot drop has meant the waterline has receded more than 1,000 feet, leaving boat ramps and other visitor facilities far from the water. To date, the NPS has spent nearly $50 million relocating and extending ramps and other infrastructure, but low water levels have caused new challenges.

The water level in the Lake Mead reservoir is expected to continue dropping over the next two years, from about 1,042 feet (above sea level) today to about 1,014 feet in late 2024, according to BOR. Those projections depend on a number of highly variable factors, including rain, snowpack, and conservation measures throughout the Colorado River basin.