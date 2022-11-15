ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program would offer up to $25K in incentives to rehab Rockford businesses

ROCKFORD — The city plans to launch a new program that will provide business and commercial building owners up to $25,000 to renovate their properties in areas of town in need of redevelopment. The incentive would be available to repair properties inside seven tax-increment financing districts, each which has...
Hot commodity: Ice-melting road salt costs increase 62% for Rockford

ROCKFORD — It will cost more money to keep city streets clear of ice this year with the price of road salt up 62%. Road salt will cost the city $86.09 per ton this year, up from $53.26 last year. That’s the price that many municipalities throughout the state pay as they jointly purchase road salt in partnership with the State of Illinois Central Management Services.
Affordable, energy efficient houses to be built in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford puts plans into motion to build a residential neighborhood for low-income families. Project leaders say developers not only plan to build homes that are entirely dependent on electricity, but the houses will go up within a safe distance for students to walk to school.
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of...
A monumental milestone for the area

Well, it looks like we are close to those cold days of winter in Northern Illinois, with a lot of activity in the “Hub City.” This last week was a very exciting week with a long-awaited groundbreaking on the new transload/intermodal yard on Steward Road. Three and a half years ago, when I was first elected mayor, we received word that Global lll was going to go “idle,” which I now know was a polite way of saying that they were shutting down.
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Rockford City Council committee members addressed the issue Monday evening. They green lit an agreement with the state. The City of Rockford will take Alpine Road off the state’s hands if fully approved. “People expect a road that is that well-traveled […]
Crusader Community Health plans new primary care facility in south Rockford

ROCKFORD — Crusader Community Health is developing plans to expand with a new primary care facility on the city’s south end. The health care provider purchased more than six acres of land at the northeast corner of Alpine and Linden roads in late February for its next facility. The 50-year-old organization is in the preliminary stages of planning construction.
Rockford plow service feeling high gas prices as snow begins to fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — What has already been a busy year for a local plow service is only going to get busier. With the price of fuel skyrocketing in recent months, however, they are feeling it. Steve Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating & Snow Plowing Inc., said that he tries to use his gasoline trucks more than diesel, since a gallon is around $5.
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
Here's what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford's major grocery stores

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven't snagged a turkey yet are starting to get pressed for time. Here’s what Thanksgiving turkeys cost at Rockford’s …. Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means shoppers who haven't snagged a turkey yet are...
2022 Holiday Parades in the Stateline Area

Get into the holiday spirit by attending a parade in the Stateline this year! Here’s a list of Rockford area parades happening this holiday season. Most holiday parades are being held as normal. All parades are free to attend!. Light Up the Parks Holiday Parade (Loves Park and Machesney...
Christmas Tree Farms and Stands in the Stateline

There’s nothing quite like a real Christmas tree in your living room on Christmas day. If you want a wonderful-smelling tree in your house to give you feelings of Christmas cheer, then check out our list of cut-your-own tree farms and pre-cut stands in the Rockford area. Create a new family tradition by heading to a local tree farm and cutting down your own Christmas tree or stopping by a pre-cut stand!
VIDEO: Rockford school board member resigns after confrontation with photographer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A school board member has resigned after his involvement in a confrontation with a photographer outside the Rockford Public School headquarters Tuesday night. In a video shot by local documentarian Nicholas Stange and posted to TikTok, school board member Michael Connor appears to exit the building, approach Stange and hit his camera, […]
Indoor golf course X-Golf opening soon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While winter weather usually means an end to hitting the green, golfers in Rockford will soon have a chance to tee off indoors. X-Golf is opening soon in the old Art Van furniture building on Newburg Road. The company offers state of the art simulators that can help golfers improve their game.
Rockford Public Schools to launch International Baccalaureate Candidate School next year

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools plans to launch an internationally recognized program that challenges students to take responsibility for their own learning, think critically and learn another language. The district will launch an International Baccalaureate Candidate School at Conklin Elementary School, 3003 Halsted Road, in the 2023-24 school year....
