Well, it looks like we are close to those cold days of winter in Northern Illinois, with a lot of activity in the “Hub City.” This last week was a very exciting week with a long-awaited groundbreaking on the new transload/intermodal yard on Steward Road. Three and a half years ago, when I was first elected mayor, we received word that Global lll was going to go “idle,” which I now know was a polite way of saying that they were shutting down.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO