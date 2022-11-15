Broward School Board moves to sever ties with caps and gowns vendor

A longtime vendor criticized for its high markups of caps and gowns for graduating seniors and its cozy relationships with Broward school officials now faces termination, legal action and a referral to law enforcement, an angry School Board decided Monday.

The strong action was the result of a scathing audit that found Chuck Puleri & Associates, the local distributor for Herff Jones scholastic products, overcharged students and parents $331,181 one year and reported to auditors that it had shredded invoices for four other years in a contract.

“To take advantage of our students and families and exploit one of the most joyous times in their lives is really egregious,” Board member Sarah Leonardi said.

School Board Chairman Torey Alston said Puleri benefited from a “chummy-chummy culture of favoritism in the district.”

Puleri could not be reached for comment despite attempts by text and email.

The district asked the auditing firm Carr, Riggs and Ingram to conduct the review following a series of South Florida Sun Sentinel investigations that revealed Puleri had a near monopoly in the district, maintaining close relationships with district administration while charging inflated prices for students and parents.

The school district plans to immediately explore ways to help parents who have overpaid to recoup money, according to the action.

The audits will also be sent to the state Attorney General’s office and local law enforcement for a review of whether there was any potential criminal liability, the board decided.

Board members also ordered Superintendent Vickie Cartwright to investigate employees who may have contributed to the problems.

The audit said district administrators were close friends of Puleri.

Shawn Cerra, director of student activities, and former School Board member Donna Korn are facing ethics hearings in December related to their decision to stay in Puleri’s beach house in Naples, a review that also started after a Sun Sentinel investigation.

The audit found Herff Jones overbilled the district $231,489 over a five-year contract period. Parents and students were overbilled $331,181 for the school year 2020-21, the only year Puleri provided invoices.

Puleri failed to turn in invoices to schools and failed to provide most documents to auditors, saying “all paper orders were shredded during the COVID‐19 pandemic, and the online orders prior to August 2020 were no longer accessible.”

“This is a systemic issue by this provider,” Board member Kevin Tynan said. “When records disappear, I want to know why.”

The audit criticized the selection of Herff Jones over competitor Jostens in 2016, saying administrators on a selection committee wrongly used their personal experiences with the companies as a factor rather than what was in their proposals.

Questions about Herff Jones arose after a Sun Sentinel reporter learned that Puleri was holding an end-of-year party for administrators at the Funky Buddha brewery in Oakland Park, held while Puleri was waiting for an exclusive contract with the district to be renewed.

The audit confirmed the Sun Sentinel’s reporting that Herff Jones was overcharging most parents by only selling caps and gowns online as part of a bundled package that included items such as T-shirts, key chains, stickers and plaques. These extras meant parents were often charged more than twice the $29 cap-and-gown price Herff Jones had submitted when it renewed its contract.

Herff Jones also charged late fees the company had promised not to impose, charged for medallions and honor cords that were supposed to be given free to students, charged $1.50 each for graduation announcements when they’d agreed to charge $1.25 and charged the district for faculty gowns and hoods that were supposed to be provided free.

After the Sun Sentinel’s investigation ran in 2021, the school district canceled a recommended exclusive contract for Herff Jones and revamped the entire process. It resulted in a 32% drop in caps-and-gown prices and required companies to compete before a selection committee at each high school. About two-thirds of schools still use Herff Jones while a third use Jostens.