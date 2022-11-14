Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
Motley Fool
Was Disney+ a Big Mistake?
Disney+ is a hit with 164.2 million paid members, but they're shelling out a global average of less than $4 a month. Price increases next month could help boost the platform's chance of profitability, but it could also lead to a spike in cancellations. Disney+ has come at the expense...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Close to Guests Today
A reader at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground sent us a letter Disney sent to all campers informing them that “guests staying at the campsites, either in a tent or RV, will be required to depart the Resort by 3:00 p.m.” today. Disney stated that they...
WDW News Today
Tower of Terror – Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
You may end up in the 5th dimension after experiencing the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, if not then you can say you did with this Beyond the 5th Dimension short sleeved t-shirt. Tower of Terror Beyond the 5th Dimension T-Shirt (Adult) – $29.99. We found...
'The Menu' serves up sharp satire about creating, consuming art
An elite, motley crew assembles for a very special dinner in the deliciously dark thriller satire “The Menu,” a philosophical deconstruction of artists and their enablers.
disneytips.com
Did Disney Just Hint at the Return of ‘Happily Ever After’ Fireworks?
A recent announcement from the official Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook has fans wondering if a beloved fireworks show will be returning to Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, Disney shared a notice to Facebook, warning Magic Kingdom‘s neighbors of some late-night fireworks testing starting Saturday, November 12, and lasting through Monday, November 14. The notice reads,
disneytips.com
Learn The Backstories Behind Every Walt Disney World Roller Coaster
Roller coasters might just be the most popular amusement park attraction in the entire world. Dating back to the days of the first parks in New York’s Coney Island, roller coasters have always been high-speed, high-thrill attractions that serve as preeminent draws to hard-working people just looking to let their hair down and have a good time.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New ‘Coming Soon’ Signage Added to Construction Walls at Adventureland Treehouse in Disneyland
Last week we reported that Tarzan’s Treehouse at Disneyland Park is returning to its roots and being transformed into the Adventureland Treehouse, with an original story partially inspired by “Swiss Family Robinson.” Now, new signage has been erected along the construction walls that surround the project. New...
Elite Daily
Disneyland's Treehouse In Adventureland Is Getting A 2023 Makeover
Walt Disney once said, “Disneyland will never be completed,” and it seems the Disney Parks has held onto that sentiment over the years. In fact, the Disneyland Resort has expanded with new attractions and lands since it first opened in 1955. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus are recent examples of that. However, while many new experiences have been added, the parks have kept a lot of their OG attractions as well, and Disneyland’s treehouse in Adventureland is getting a big makeover in 2023.
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/8/22 (Trying Holiday Snacks, New Limited Edition Pins and Christmas Merchandise Arrive, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! We have a fun day planned at Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and we’re planning on trying as many holiday treats we can today. We’ll also be on the lookout for any new merchandise, so let’s get started. Tonight is...
disneyfoodblog.com
Haunted Mansion Fans: You Need to See This Airbnb Near Disney World!
Do you love The Haunted Mansion? Have you ever wished that you could stay in a Haunted Mansion-themed room during your Disney World trips? Well, we have GOOD news!. We’ve seen some pretty epic Haunted Mansion things in the last few months including an incredible Haunted Mansion-themed Airbnb in California, a Haunted Mansion-themed Disney wedding, and a Haunted Mansion cake! But if you’re a true Haunted Mansion fan and want to take your dedication to the next level, there’s one spot in Florida you CANNOT miss.
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix to Start on November 25, Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (11/12/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, November 12, 2022.
