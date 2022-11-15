Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board says immersion programs will not be cut to save money
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a major update on the budget cuts that the Anchorage School District is considering, the Anchorage School Board announced that the district’s language immersion programs will not be axed. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the support was overwhelming in favor of saving the...
alaskapublic.org
In reversal, Anchorage School District leaders now recommend keeping language immersion programs
Anchorage School District administrators are no longer recommending eliminating language immersion programs as part of a plan to balance its budget. The school board announced the decision to a crowded boardroom Tuesday night. More than 100 people had signed up to speak at the school board meeting, many in opposition...
alaskasnewssource.com
Language immersion programs safe from cuts for now, but cost ASD $500,000 per year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District School Board announced Tuesday night that they will no longer be looking into suspending the immersion program after high school. Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer James Anderson said the program could still be up for consideration to be cut next year....
alaskasnewssource.com
Many speak out against potential school closures at Nunaka Valley Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The approximately $68 million budget deficit the Anchorage School District is facing has created anxious times for both district leaders and parents who are facing the prospect of seeing their children’s school closed to save money. Monday’s town hall meeting at Nunaka Valley Elementary School...
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Job Corps welcomes the national director at biannual workforce summit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Job Corps Center held its first biannual workforce summit since the beginning of the pandemic last Thursday. Around 90 employers joined students and faculty for a luncheon in the gymnasium on the Palmer campus. One of the keynote speakers at the event was the...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police to start carrying overdose-reversing Narcan as early as next year
Anchorage police officials say they’re finalizing a policy for officers to begin carrying the opioid-reversing drug naloxone. The move follows growing demands from residents, including parents of overdose victims, who want police to carry and use naloxone to curb a rising number of overdoses in Alaska. Naloxone is commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
alaskareporter.com
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
Scott Myers files for Chugiak Eagle River seat on Assembly, Chris Constant files for his seat downtown
A realtor from Eagle River has filed a letter of intent with Alaska Public Offices Commission to run for the seat being vacated by Anchorage Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who has won her election to the legislature by a landslide. In 2015, Myers (pictured above) was named 30 Under 30 by...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood gather at 110th Grand Camp Convention
alaskasnewssource.com
Police detain trio of juveniles in Abbott Loop homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three juvenile suspects were detained following the shooting death of a teenager in an Abbott Loop neighborhood. Anchorage Police Department officers responded to reports of a dead body with a gunshot wound outside of a residence on Cantonment Court, just off East 72nd Avenue, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
akbizmag.com
Northrim Bank Adds Two Officers, Promotes Managers
Northrim Bank recently promoted four officers and managers, rehired another, and added one more financial industry veteran to the team. Newest to Northrim is Samantha Schemm, who joined the bank in September as AVP, Deposit Applications Manager. Schemm brings more than fifteen years of experience in retail banking, back-office operations, and IT. She volunteers with the Humane Society and other local animal rescue groups.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff identified
2022 marks the highest number of inmate deaths recorded in the past 20 years. A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to department records that go back to 2000. Family members of those inmates now question whether the department has been doing enough to properly treat every inmate in their care.
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
kdlg.org
Three Board of Fish proposals address management of Nushagak kings
Alaska's Board of Fish will hold the statewide Bristol Bay finfish meeting in Anchorage at the end of the month to consider 52 proposals to change fisheries regulations across the region. Comments on those proposals are due Monday, Nov. 14. Submit comments by clicking here. View proposals by clicking here.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Night flight over Anchorage
Marshall Severson submitted this photo and note: “A C172 night flight over Anchorage, Alaska, in October 2022. Photo taken from GoPro Max 360 video in the pattern at Merrill Field. Slightly lightened and color enhanced. Once we get snow cover, there will be more light reflected!”. You can see...
alaskasnewssource.com
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after Anchorage police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a Spenard neighborhood residence early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Bentzen Circle, just north of West International Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an investigation. Police said...
midnightsunak.com
Candidate Armstrong, Division of Elections move to toss eligibility lawsuit as ‘campaign stunt’
The Alaska Division of Elections and Democratic legislative candidate Jennie Armstrong, who is poised to win a House seat in west Anchorage, have both filed to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Armstrong’s eligibility to hold office. In filings from earlier this month, both argue that the complaint—which was brought by...
