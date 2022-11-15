2022 marks the highest number of inmate deaths recorded in the past 20 years. A total of 17 inmates have died thus far in 2022 while in custody with the Department of Corrections. That’s the highest number of deaths recorded in the past 20 years, according to department records that go back to 2000. Family members of those inmates now question whether the department has been doing enough to properly treat every inmate in their care.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 8 HOURS AGO