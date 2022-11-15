LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Monday announced 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google account settings. Arkansas will receive $11,368,923.47 from the settlement. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S history; Arkansas serves on the executive committee.”We expect web browsers, like Google, to protect the privacy of its users rather than to exploit their information,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “This historic settlement warns companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking location information and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block the tracking of their location information.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO