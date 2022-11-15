Read full article on original website
Policies matter.
1d ago
If you're talking about student loans, then it's the taxpayers money. If you're talking about the Google settlement then here's a case of Republicans going after big business for abusing their customers. Both are wins for the hard working people of Arkansas.
KTLO
Rutledge announces 40 state Google settlement over location tracking practices
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Monday announced 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google account settings. Arkansas will receive $11,368,923.47 from the settlement. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S history; Arkansas serves on the executive committee.”We expect web browsers, like Google, to protect the privacy of its users rather than to exploit their information,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “This historic settlement warns companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking location information and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block the tracking of their location information.”
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
KATV
AG Rutledge introduces Arkansas law that protects seniors from financial exposition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge highlights an award-winning state law on Wednesday. Rutledge and her members of the General Assembly introduced an Arkansas law to help protect Arkansas seniors as well as individuals with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment
Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
ktoy1047.com
New Arkansas Law Wins National Award for Helping Fight Fraud
During International Fraud Awareness Week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is highlighting an award-winning, Arkansas law she and members of the General Assembly introduced to help protect Arkansas Seniors and people with disabilities from falling victim to financial exploitation. Rutledge helped craft the legislation alongside Rep. Carlton Wing, Senator Jonathan...
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues
Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson touts accomplishments, pushes domestic manufacturing
Speculation has swirled that Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for President in 2024. At the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday (Nov. 14) the outgoing governor didn’t make any announcements but he touched on a lot of national policy themes. Inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain...
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls
Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Schools Receive Grades
The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers: Do You Qualify?
American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
ualrpublicradio.org
First bill of 2023 Arkansas legislative session filed to reform sentencing, parole laws
The first bill of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly was filed Tuesday by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould. The mirror bills, SB2 and HB1002, would seemingly make changes to the state’s truth-in-sentencing and parole laws, according to their titles, but no details were provided. Known...
Arkansas House District 56 race decided by a narrow margin of 10 votes
One midterm race in Arkansas came down to an incredibly narrow margin.
talkbusiness.net
Envirotech posts a positive net income in the third quarter
Envirotech Vehicles, the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas, posted third quarter net income of $126,749 in the first quarter as a publicly held company. The gain was a wide swing from the $850,475 loss in the same quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $3.882 million, well ahead of...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Batesville-located school named the best school in Arkansas, ranks 105th nationally
Batesville, Arkansas – Late last month, WalletHub released the results of the 2023’s College & University Rankings study and ranked Lyon College as one of the best schools in America. According to the results, Lyon College was named the best college in Arkansas and was ranked 105th on the list of the 500 best schools nationwide.
