Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

By Buck Ringgold

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week for Nov. 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter .

Parker Fulghum, Evangel football

Fulghum caught nine passes for 162 yards and three TDs in Evangel’s 60-0 playoff win against Istrouma on Friday night.

Gray Walters, Benton football

In the Tigers’ 41-7 playoff win against Ponchatoula, Walters threw four TD passes.

Jayveon Claybrook, Logansport football

Claybrook tallied three TDs in the Tigers’ 36-6 playoff win against J-Hodge.

Toby Franklin, Haynesville football

Franklin had four rushing TDs and 103 yards as the Golden Tornado prevailed in their playoff opener, 44-6, against East Iberville.

Cooper DeFatta, Loyola football

A converted linebacker, the Flyers’ quarterback passed for a career-high 211 yards and five touchdowns while adding 78 rushing yards with a TD in the Flyers’ 61-14 win against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Colin Rains, Haughton football

The senior quarterback rushed for 218 yards and a TD, threw for two TDs and even caught a receiving TD in the Buccaneers’ 36-26 upset win at Airline in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs.

Kenyon Terrell, Captain Shreve football

The Gators’ quarterback ran for 100 yards and two TDs and passes 158 yards and two TDs in a 36-27 win at Tioga in the opening round of the Division I select playoffs.

Xavier Ford, Leesville football

Ford rushed for 372 yards and had four TDs in the Wampus Cats’ 42-14 win against Pearl River.

Zerrick Jones, Jena football

Jones rushed for 223 yards and tallied four TDs in the Giants’ 26-8 win against Mansfield.

Decareyn Sampson, Avoyelles football

Sampson rushed for 180 yards and three TDs while hauling in three passes for 74 yards and two TDs in the Mustangs’ 60-0 win against Lakeside.

Grant Ducote, Rosepine football

Ducote rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a 34-yard TD pass in the Eagles’ 34-6 win against Red River.

Malachi Jackson, Winnfield football

Jackson rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 27-0 playoff win against Mamou.

Antonio Alexander, Breaux Bridge football

Alexander rushed for two touchdowns as Breaux Bridge posted a first-round playoff upset win at Carroll, 21-17.

Cade DiBetta, Acadiana football

In the Rams’ 70-0 win against Riverdale in the opening round of the Division I select playoffs, DiBetta threw for 165 yards and had three TD passes in his first three pass attempts.

Jaden Reese, Church Point football

The Bears’ quarterback accounted for 237 yards of total offense and had five rushing TDs in Church Point’s 62-43 win against Rayne in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.

Evan Simon, Loreauville football

Simon rushed for 244 yards on 18 carries and had four TDs in his team’s 50-6 victory against Vidalia on Friday in the first round of the Division III non-select playoffs.

Steven Blanco, St. Martinville football

Blanco had 128 yards rushing on 12 carries and two TDs in St. Martinville’s 28-7 win against DeRidder in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.

Trevel Watts, Slidell football

Watts rushed for 199 yards on 11 carries and scored a TD in his team’s 55-22 Division I non-select first-round playoff win against Hammond.

Dameon McCloud, McDonogh 35 football

In the Roneagles’ 28-24 win against Peabody in the first round of the Division II select playoffs, McCloud caught two passes for 41 yards and a TD while returning a kickoff 81 yards for another score.

Colby Ziegler, Lakeshore football

Ziegler had 84 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored three TDs in his team’s 27-8 playoff win against Albany.

Jacob Davies, St. Paul’s football

Davies carried the ball 37 times and gained 171 yards while scoring a TD in a first-round Division I select playoff 24-21 win against Holy Cross.

Torey Lambert, Brother Martin football

Lambert had 254 yards rushing on 30 carries and scored three TDs in Brother Martin’s 45-20 Division I select first-round playoff win against Woodlawn-Baton Rouge.

Gil Chapman, Helen Cox football

Chapman had 175 yards of total offense and three TDs in his team’s first-round Division II select 24-21 win against St. Michael the Archangel. He had TD receptions covering 60 and 69 yards, as well as a 27-yard TD run.

Taj Oberhelman, Metaire Park Country Day football

In the Cajuns’ 34-12 win against Green Oaks in the first round of the Division III select playoffs, Oberhelman rushed 28 times for 232 yards and scored two TDs.

Casey Avrard, Rummel football

Avrard completed 5-of-8 passes for 35 yards while rushing for 121 yards on 15 carries and scored three TDs in Rummel’s 31-24 win against John Ehret in the first round of the Division I select playoffs.

Gary Dukes, Dutchtown football

Dukes rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries and two TDs, as the Griffins amassed 318 yards rushing in their 42-8 opening-round playoff win against Parkway.

Jaysen Shelvin, Abbeville football

Shelvin had 94 yards rushing and scored two TDs as the Wildcats notched a 36-14 first-round playoff win against Brusly.

Andrew Goodwin, Denham Springs football

The Yellow Jackets’ tight end caught four passes for 94 yards, including a 14-yard TD to break a scoreless second-quarter tie as Denham Springs went on to a 39-6 first-round playoff win against Covington.

Antwon Foster, East Ascension football

Foster rushed for 90 yards on 11 carries and a TD while passing for 86 yards and a TD in East Ascension’s 37-0 playoff win against West Ouachita.

Jay Bonner, Sterlington football

Bonner rushed for 102 yards, including TDs covering 58 and 31 yards, while catching a 14-yard TD pass in the Panthers’ 37-0 opening-round playoff win against Baker.

Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita Parish football

Lewis rushed for 204 yards on 19 carries and scored three TDs in the Lions’ 35-21 playoff win against Hahnville.

Cam Chatellier, Dominican volleyball

Chatellier was the MVP of Dominican’s three-set win against Mount Carmel Academy for the Division I championship Saturday. The junior outside hitter recorded 20 kills and served two aces.

AC Froehlich, St. Thomas More volleyball

Froehlich, a senior outside hitter, was the MVP of the Division II championship, as St. Thomas More finished a 41-1 season with a three-set win against crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic. The LSU signee had 21 kills and three blocks.

Rhaia Davey, Dunham volleyball

Davey had 16 kills and four blocks as the Tigers claimed the Division III championship with a four-set win against E.D. White. A senior outside hitter, Davey was named the MVP following the match.

Za Nelson, Newman volleyball

Nelson was named the MVP in the Greenies’ three-set win against Pope John Paul II in the title match of the Division II tournament. A senior outside hitter, Nelson led the team with 18 kills and also had 17 digs.

Ellie Schneider, Metairie Park Country Day volleyball

Schneider, a senior middle blocker and a Kansas signee, was named MVP as the Cajuns held off Westminster Christian Academy in five sets to capture the Division I title, Country Day’s seventh straight crown. Schneider had 28 kills and 2.5 blocks in the title match.

