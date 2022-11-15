Monday saw some good news for Arkansas football fans. The only question is whether it’s a sleight of hand. Coach Sam Pittman and the program released the team’s depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. KJ Jefferson was in as the starting quarterback. He missed Saturday’s 13-10 loss to LSU while recovering from a shoulder injury. The catch is that last week’s depth chart had him there, too, starting. Instead Malik Hornsby received the nod. He was replaced by third-stringer Cade Fortin in the third quarter. Fortin led the Hogs on their only touchdown drive. But without Jefferson running the show,...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO