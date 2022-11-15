ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart – KJ Jefferson is starting

Monday saw some good news for Arkansas football fans. The only question is whether it’s a sleight of hand. Coach Sam Pittman and the program released the team’s depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. KJ Jefferson was in as the starting quarterback. He missed Saturday’s 13-10 loss to LSU while recovering from a shoulder injury. The catch is that last week’s depth chart had him there, too, starting. Instead Malik Hornsby received the nod. He was replaced by third-stringer Cade Fortin in the third quarter. Fortin led the Hogs on their only touchdown drive. But without Jefferson running the show,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

Kirby Smart updates the health of ailing Georgia OL Amarius Mims

One of the top-rated sophomores in the country just returned from injury for Georgia, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been going through a knee injury. He mostly saw reserve time in 2021 as a true freshman and to this point, it’s been mostly the same for head coach Kirby Smart. Now returning back from his injury, Smart is excited to see Mims continue that role.
ATHENS, GA

