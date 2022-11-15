Read full article on original website
Alabama football: SEC announces kickoff time for Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kickoff time for the Iron Bowl coming up in a couple of weeks has been announced. On Monday morning, the SEC revealed that Alabama would be hosting Auburn in Bryant-Denny Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will also act...
LSU commit Tyree Adams expected to take official visit to Ole Miss soon
Four-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams tells Inside the Rebels that he plans to take his official visit to Ole Miss around the Egg Bowl football game. Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. If he doesn't make it to the Egg Bowl, he will take his official visit to Oxford in December.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in early line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and in the College Football Playoff rankings and coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, are set to hit the road again to take on Kentucky, its 11th opponent and eighth Southeastern Conference foe of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Official Razorbacks depth chart – KJ Jefferson is starting
Monday saw some good news for Arkansas football fans. The only question is whether it’s a sleight of hand. Coach Sam Pittman and the program released the team’s depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. KJ Jefferson was in as the starting quarterback. He missed Saturday’s 13-10 loss to LSU while recovering from a shoulder injury. The catch is that last week’s depth chart had him there, too, starting. Instead Malik Hornsby received the nod. He was replaced by third-stringer Cade Fortin in the third quarter. Fortin led the Hogs on their only touchdown drive. But without Jefferson running the show,...
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
No. 6 LSU continues climb with SEC title shot secured
LSU’s four consecutive SEC wins secured the West Division title and a spot in the conference championship game against top-ranked
LSU's Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson Named SEC Players of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and Flau’jae Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday after helping lead LSU to a 3-0 start to the season. Reese is a Co-Player of the Week with Vanderbilt’s Ciaja Harbison....
Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker 'Ready to Play the Next One' Following Loss to Alabama
The Ole Miss Rebels are ready to put their 30-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide behind them.
Kirby Smart updates the health of ailing Georgia OL Amarius Mims
One of the top-rated sophomores in the country just returned from injury for Georgia, as offensive tackle Amarius Mims has been going through a knee injury. He mostly saw reserve time in 2021 as a true freshman and to this point, it’s been mostly the same for head coach Kirby Smart. Now returning back from his injury, Smart is excited to see Mims continue that role.
