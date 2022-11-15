A man and his girlfriend were charged and arrested after a 4-year-old boy found a gun inside a dollhouse and shot himself in front of her 2-year-old sister. The Muncie Police Department responded to a home in Burlington Drive after they received a call that a child shot himself. When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found the 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO