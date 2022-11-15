ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

4-Year-Old Boy Shoots Himself in the Head In Front of His 2-Year-Old Sister in Muncie

A man and his girlfriend were charged and arrested after a 4-year-old boy found a gun inside a dollhouse and shot himself in front of her 2-year-old sister. The Muncie Police Department responded to a home in Burlington Drive after they received a call that a child shot himself. When the police officers arrived at the scene, they found the 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the head.
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

Man arrested after victim dies following shooting, crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis made an arrest in a deadly shooting on the east side. IMPD arrested 46-year-old Anvictor Butler for his alleged involvement in Tuesday’s homicide at Southeastern Avenue and S. Emerson Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect shot the victim as he was driving away from him. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

4-year-old shot and killed in Muncie, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon. The child’s mother and her boyfriend have both been arrested. According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m. Police confirmed a […]
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Son speaks out after father beaten to death

Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Indy police have announced that the death of a man hospitalized for head trauma in August is now being investigated as a homicide. Daily 3 Daily 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: State trooper finds man shot inside car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Wednesday after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a car near a downtown museum. Indiana State Police saw a car run a red light near Washington and West Streets at around 2:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers tell News 8. That’s the intersection outside the JW Marriott hotel near Victory Field and White River State Park.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Distinctive facial tattoos help police ID man accused in armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – Distinctive facial tattoos helped police identify a man accused in a pair of armed robberies in Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with IMPD Covert Robbery arrested 43-year-old James Bennett last week. He’s suspected in two armed robberies: one on Oct. 24 and another on Nov. 4. In the first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

