Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Laura Lyleen Canale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Canale passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She was born on March 31, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio to Antonio Canale and Nancy Canale Woodrum. Laura loved spending time with family and will...
27 First News
Robert A. Schilling, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Schilling Sr., 83, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bob was born August 27, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of Charles and Constance Baran Schilling. He attended school at St. Brendan’s and Chaney High School, living on Youngstown’s west...
27 First News
Robert E. Missik, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Missik, “Bob”, age 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Bob was born August 17, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Stephen Missik and Caroline Toth Missik. While technically a Boy Scout, his time spent...
27 First News
Ronald David Barstow, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald David Barstow, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed on Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Joseph Warren Health Center. He was born August 27, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late George Barstow and the late Florence (Masters) Barstow. He was a graduate...
27 First News
Ephenia A. Baraka, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ephenia A. Baraka, 82, of 456 Cleveland Street, Youngstown, Ohio left this earthly passage on Sunday, November 6, 2022 peacefully in her home. Mrs. Baraka was born October 13, 1940 in Youngstown a daughter of James and Lafayette Beale Madden, Sr. She graduated from South...
27 First News
Richard M. Turner, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Turner,74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. Richard was born in Altoona Pennsylvania, on January 27, 1948, a son of the late Cleon and Marie Turner. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam...
27 First News
Geraldine “Gerrie” Ann Padovich, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerrie” Ann Padovich, of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73. Geraldine was born on May 14, 1949, at home in Marianna, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William D. and...
27 First News
Carol Ann Reed, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Reed, 81, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born January 11, 1941, in Cream City, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas Hall and the late Edith (Goleno) Hall. Carol retired from Packard Electric...
27 First News
Charles C. Stewart, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Clyde Stewart, age 88, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Andover, Ohio. Formerly of Geneva, Pennsylvania, Charles was born on October 27, 1934, in Wampum, Pennsylvania, the son of Martha (Craig) and Ira Stewart. Charles began working at a young age to help...
27 First News
Freda M. (Miller) Santangelo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Freda M. (Miller) Santangelo, 76, of Boardman passed away on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Freda was born on February 26, 1946 in Kingwood, West Virginia, a daughter of Worley and Violet (Spiker) Miller. After moving to Youngstown, Freda married...
27 First News
Daniel Jacob Campana, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Jacob Campana, 80, of Niles, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Rudolph Campana and the late Geraldine (Ferro) Nolan.
27 First News
Dwayne Albert Watson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dwayne Albert Watson lived a purposeful life that finished its course far too soon. This sentiment is echoed by all who loved him. Dwayne was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He entered into eternal peace in the outstretched arms of his Heavenly Father on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.
27 First News
Robert James Brocker, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert James Brocker, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Briarfield Place in Boardman. He was born November 3, 1926, in Guffey, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert John and Hannah McGrew Brocker. Robert was a United States Army veteran. During his long career...
27 First News
Concetta Marie Suciu, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Concetta Marie Suciu, 44, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at her home. She was born December 15, 1977, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late David Suciu and Mary Wargo. Concetta was a construction worker with Burton Scott. She enjoyed...
27 First News
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
27 First News
Frank G. Bizub, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank G. Bizub, 91, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing. Mr. Bizub was born April 30, 1931, in Pulaski Township, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Mary (Ganofski) Bizub. He graduated from South High School in...
27 First News
Shirley A. Pyne, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Pyne passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age 66. She was born in Warren, Ohio to Roy and Stella (Carpenter) Gibson on September 28, 1956. Shirley married Robert Pyne on April 14, 1979. She was a fan of the Cleveland...
27 First News
Virginia Joan Jett, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (Martin) Jett, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 15, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born to Lawrence and Florence Martin of Marietta on January 25, 1935. After graduating high school, the youngest of three children, Virginia married her...
27 First News
Carole A. Swansiger, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Swansiger, 80, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Carole was born in Campbell, Ohio on June 13, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Paduchek) Zamary. Carole was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and...
27 First News
Louis Joseph Varady, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Louis Joseph Varady, age 65 of Campbell, Ohio passed away. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 30, 1957 to Louis and Mary Varady. Louis honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. A private...
Comments / 0