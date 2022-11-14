ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AOL Corp

Elon Musk now publicly feuding with a sitting U.S. Senator on Twitter

Elon Musk's reign at Twitter has been tumultuous, to say the least. Verified fake accounts running amok. Advertisers leaving in droves. Nearly half the company so far has been laid off. Yet Musk is tweeting through it, joking about the situation in replies with right-wing influencers and others who support...
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!

TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Phone Arena

Google's "dark patterns" trick users into revealing personal data; lawsuit settled for $392 million

The Michigan Attorney General's office on Monday announced that Google entered into a settlement agreement that will cost the Alphabet unit $391.5 million. 40 states accused Google of tracking users' locations illegally. Oregon and Nebraska were the two states at the forefront of the states that accused Google of illegal action. Arizona filed a similar case against Google and settled last month for $85 million.
ARIZONA STATE
Android Authority

Daily Authority: Social media is dying

The rise and fall of social media, new foldables coming soon, excessive Twitter trolling, and more tech news today. 🎅 Happy Friday, everyone! It’s getting to the middle of November already, so brace yourself for an onslaught of Christmas decorations. If you’re one of those people, your time has come.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Business Insider

How to hide likes on Instagram, for your posts or others

Tracking likes and comments on social media can negatively impact mental health and make posting on Instagram feel more like a popularity contest rather than a space to connect with people. On Instagram, you can hide likes, letting you and your followers focus more on content and less on how...

