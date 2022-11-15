ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia president announces all 3 victims of fatal shooting were football players

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced more tragic news about a fatal shooting involving football players. Ryan confirmed that former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was the shooter, and that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot. Two others were wounded, one in critical condition, one in good condition, according to Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Virginia makes decision about Saturday's game against Coastal Carolina

Virginia has made the decision about Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina, as the community continues to mourn the loss of 3 football players in a tragic shooting in which there were 5 victims on Sunday night. The Virginia athletics department announced it had canceled the game. The decision came...
