University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced more tragic news about a fatal shooting involving football players. Ryan confirmed that former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was the shooter, and that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were fatally shot. Two others were wounded, one in critical condition, one in good condition, according to Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO