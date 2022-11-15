Read full article on original website
Related
'Trad wives' are using social media to romanticize a return to 'traditional values' as more and more women face post-COVID work/life balance burnout
TikTok "Trad wives" stay at home and raise children while their husbands control the finances. They say they're happy. Feminists say they're promoting nostalgia for an America that never existed.
Jewish teens share their experiences with antisemitism
Jewish teens near Los Angeles say they've been targets of antisemitism — with much of it happening online or through texts. They say social media has amplified hate.
Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity
Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
Whatever You Can Do, These Indian Women Can Do It in a Sari
For as long as my mother and I can remember, my nani (“maternal grandmother” in Hindi) has always worn a bright pleated cotton sari—come what may. Be it cooking up a storm, churning homemade butter in the veranda, taking afternoon naps, or doing a spot of gardening, she does it all while wearing six yards of what looks like a complex garment upon first glance. Despite the seemingly delicate draping, pleating, and miles of fabric that need to be secured in place lest it unravels, the sari has been a staple of our Indian grandmothers, mothers, and aunts.
Parents encouraged to have regular conversations with teens about online safety
Parents have been encouraged to have more regular, open conversations with their children around online safety after a new study found that most wait until a problem occurs before speaking to their children. The new research from TikTok and the online child safety group Internet Matters shows that only a...
artandeducation.net
Master in Curatorial Practice
The exhibition Eco-esistenze: forme del naturale e dell'artificiale curated by the students of the Master in Curatorial Practice kicks off the new edition of the course. Applications are open with earlybird promotions until April 2023 for the academic year 2023/24. The Master's in Curatorial Practice at IED Firenze trains future...
wanderingeducators.com
Film Blue: A Stunning Work of Sociological Fiction and a Must-Read in Book Clubs and College Classes
As a child of the 80s, I hum Prince, Howard Jones, Michael Jackson, and Duran Duran songs while I’m cooking, can instantly remember the smell of the ditto machine, pegged my jeans, wore Out of Africa-inspired outfits, devoured John Hughes movies, and couldn’t wait to get Back to the Future. And, as with probably any teen who grew up in rural America, I longed for New York City, London, LA, or Tokyo—the lights, activities, enormous libraries, culture, theatre, museums, diversity, and more restaurants than the few our small town sported.
