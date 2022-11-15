ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
'So Much Life Left to Live': What We Know About Idaho Students Killed in 'Targeted' Attack

The four victims of an attack on Sunday have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 The killings of four University of Idaho students has left the tight-knit community shocked and the victims' loved ones grieving. On Sunday, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment from an apparent knife attack. In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based...
MOSCOW, ID
University of Idaho Drops Classes After 4 Students Found Dead in Suspected Homicides

Police launched a homicide investigation after students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house off campus on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a call about an unconscious individual at the residence in Moscow, Idaho, when the bodies were found, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. The school said it would cancel all online and in-person classes Monday “out of respect” for the deceased. Authorities have not released the cause of death or the identities of the victims. The news comes after the University of Virginia issued shelter-in-place orders to its students and staff after a shooter killed three people on its campus Sunday night.U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022 Read it at CNN
MOSCOW, ID
4 students found dead near University of Idaho

Police are investigating a potential homicide after four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in a home. The Moscow Police Department said in a press release officers were responding to a report of an unconscious individual at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday when they found the bodies. Police...
MOSCOW, ID
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
