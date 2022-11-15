Police launched a homicide investigation after students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house off campus on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a call about an unconscious individual at the residence in Moscow, Idaho, when the bodies were found, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. The school said it would cancel all online and in-person classes Monday “out of respect” for the deceased. Authorities have not released the cause of death or the identities of the victims. The news comes after the University of Virginia issued shelter-in-place orders to its students and staff after a shooter killed three people on its campus Sunday night.U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022 Read it at CNN

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO