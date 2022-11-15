Read full article on original website
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Idaho police: No suspect in slaying of 4 college students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in the college town of Moscow said Wednesday they have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings of four University of Idaho students in a rental house near campus. Authorities continue to believe the attack was targeted but walked...
'So Much Life Left to Live': What We Know About Idaho Students Killed in 'Targeted' Attack
The four victims of an attack on Sunday have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 The killings of four University of Idaho students has left the tight-knit community shocked and the victims' loved ones grieving. On Sunday, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found dead in an off-campus apartment from an apparent knife attack. In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based...
University of Idaho Drops Classes After 4 Students Found Dead in Suspected Homicides
Police launched a homicide investigation after students at the University of Idaho were found dead at a house off campus on Sunday, authorities said. Officers were responding to a call about an unconscious individual at the residence in Moscow, Idaho, when the bodies were found, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release. The school said it would cancel all online and in-person classes Monday “out of respect” for the deceased. Authorities have not released the cause of death or the identities of the victims. The news comes after the University of Virginia issued shelter-in-place orders to its students and staff after a shooter killed three people on its campus Sunday night.U of I classes cancelled Nov. 14 to honor student victims. pic.twitter.com/wiuOmST6d1— University of Idaho (@uidaho) November 14, 2022 Read it at CNN
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Four University of Idaho Students Discovered Dead in Off-Campus Home ‘Believed to Be Victims of Homicide’
Four students at the University of Idaho were found dead Sunday evening inside of a house located just off campus. In an email to students, university officials said that investigators believe that the students were “victims of homicide.”. According to a press release from the City of Moscow Police...
University of Idaho Campus Grows Quiet as Mass Killing Remains Unsolved
MOSCOW, Idaho — Some students were packing their bags to leave town. Others who stayed behind feared the uncertainty around them. Two days after four University of Idaho students were found dead at a home just outside of campus, residents had little comfort that they were safe.
KXLY
Lewiston Police arrest woman accused of neglecting mother, causing her death
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police arrested a woman accused of neglecting her mother, which caused her to die. The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a medical call at a home on 7th Street and Stewart Avenue on Friday. Firefighters and medical personnel found an unconscious 72-year-old woman who was...
4 students found dead near University of Idaho
Police are investigating a potential homicide after four students from the University of Idaho were found dead in a home. The Moscow Police Department said in a press release officers were responding to a report of an unconscious individual at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday when they found the bodies. Police...
Skagit County man among those killed in University of Idaho murders
CONWAY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man from rural Skagit County has been identified as one of the four students found murdered in a house near the University of Idaho campus. Ethan Chapin was raised in Conway, Washington. He was a freshman student majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management.
KXLY
‘This is truly a horrific situation’: Idaho announces plethora of counseling services amidst homicide investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho canceled classes on Monday to honor the students who died over the weekend. Many students packed up and returned home, unwilling to wait until Thanksgiving Break. Events like this are not common in Moscow, and the community is heartbroken after losing four...
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
