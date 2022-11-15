Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Heckler gets life ban from Royal Opera House for shouting ‘rubbish’ at child actor
Other audience members shushed heckler, and 12-year-old Malakai M Bayoh received ‘wild applause’ for performance in Handel’s Alcina
Film Forum hosts NYC run for Frederick Wiseman's new historical drama
Sophia Tolstoya's turbulent marriage to author Leo Tolstoy is the subject of "Un Couple," the newest Frederick Wiseman film. Celebrated as a keen documentarian, Frederick Wiseman says that "Un Couple," a narrative film drawn from the letters and diaries of Leo Tolstoy and Sophia Tolstoya, is not a major departure. [ more › ]
Antwerp’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts reopens with crooked painting and green cat
From the outside the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp looks like the epitome of convention. The grand neo-classical monument, modelled on a Greek temple, first opened in 1890 and bears all the pomp and circumstance of its age. Yet behind the imposing facade are some playful and surprising touches.
Grammy-Nominated Singer-Songwriter Jewel Opens Up About Her Painful Past—And What It Took to Heal
If I could tell the world just one thing, it would be that we’re all OK. Jewel released her single “Hands” in 1998—but like many of her early songs, the message might resonate even more today than it did 25 years ago. Since Pieces of You debuted in 1995, Jewel’s been known for the emotional honesty in her music…but what even longtime fans might not realize is that she’s also created a conversation around mental health in a way that’s been remarkably hands-on.
Slipped Disc
New director for famed Cambridge choir
St Johns College Cambridge has fished a musician from Truro to be the new leader of its esteemed choir. Gray, Director of Music at Truro Cathedral since 2008, inherits the post from Andrew Nethsingha who has risen to more celestial heaights as Organist and Master of Choristers at Westminster Abbey.
Engadget
Art project translates music from Teenage Engineering's OP-Z synth into AI-generated imagery
AI-generated art is a new frontier rife with potential. But for every thorny question about copyright and the potential for widespread manipulation, generated art can also inspire wonder and awe. For example, look no further than this AI-powered experiment that creates kaleidoscopic visual landscapes for composed music. A collaboration between...
Collider
'Enola Holmes' and the Real Martial Arts History
Enola Holmes 1 and 2 are teenage adventure stories that could rival Moonrise Kingdom or stand alongside Stand by Me. With star power like Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and a solid chunk of the Harry Potter cast, it's hard to imagine why it wouldn't be. But Holmes is a little deeper than the adventure through industrial England it initially presents. At its core, it's a profoundly feminist movie littered with events that live in women's history. From the first automobile, originally marketed by Carl Benz's wife Berta Benz, to the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888, Enola Holmes touches on many of the events of women's suffrage.
Hilma af Klint’s Mystical Abstractions Have Been Turned Into NFTs by Pharrell Williams
NFTs of paintings by Hilma af Klint, the beloved mystic and early abstractionist, are now available for purchase. The NFTs are the result of a collaboration between Stolpe Publishing, which published af Klint’s catalogue raisonné earlier this year; Acute Art, a VR and AR production company; and Pharrell Williams, the rapper and founder of GODA (Gallery of Digital Assets). “Beautiful and meaningful art truly transcends time, and Hilma af Klint’s work is a perfect example of that,” Williams said in a statement. “We’re honored to show her work on this platform and to truly celebrate a remarkable woman.” The NFTs come from...
Budd Friedman, founder of the Improv comedy club, dies at 90
Budd Friedman, who earned the nickname the godfather of comedy by founding and expanding one of the most prominent comedy club franchises in the United States, has died. He was 90. Friedman’s wife, Alix, told the Hollywood Reporter that the Improv comedy club founder died Saturday of heart failure at...
To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf audiobook review – Ruth Wilson captures the writer’s rhythms
The bare bones of Virginia Woolf’s 1927 novel sound a little unprepossessing: it begins shortly before the first world war with a young boy, James Ramsay, asking his parents if they can visit the lighthouse near the family’s summer house on the Isle of Skye, after which a discussion about the weather ensues. It goes on to chronicle a day in the life of the Ramsay parents, their eight children and their gaggle of house guests, who include a young artist, Lily Briscoe, who is painting Mrs Ramsay’s portrait; a prickly young philosopher, Charles Tansley, who announces “women can’t write, women can’t paint”; and the kindly Mr Bankes, a botanist who Mrs Ramsay hopes will marry Lily.
operawire.com
Wexford Festival Opera 2022 Review: La Tempesta
Standout Performance From Manoshvili In Halévy’s Unconvincing Take On Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’. Once upon a time, a magician named Prospero was overthrown and expelled from his kingdom by his brother Antonio. He eventually found refuge, with his daughter Miranda, on a small island that belonged to an evil sorceress called Sicorace, whom he imprisoned in a rock, then turned her monstrous son, Calibrano, into his slave. Using his powerful magic, he then commanded the spirit Ariele to conjure up a storm so that a passing ship containing Antonio and his conspirator friends are shipwrecked on his island. Revenge is in the air!
Steve Martin tells the story of his career — through cartoons
Steve Martin has been a renaissance man for decades. His career has ranged from stand-up, to Saturday Night Live, to banjo playing. He's been in what feels like a million movies, and he's been lauded for his latest success, the series, Only Murders in the Building. At the heart of...
yourclassical.org
Giving Thanks: A celebration of fall, food and gratitude
Giving Thanks offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. Special guest Ada Limon, the new poet laureate of the United States and host of APM’s “The Slowdown,” sits down at our Thanksgiving table alongside host John Birge to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude. John also revisits other U.S. poet laureates who have been guests on Giving Thanks, including Billy Collins, Rita Dove and Ted Kooser. Whether you are early in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or relaxing after the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.
Jewish composer Hugo Kauder remembered at Carnegie Hall
In 1938, composer Hugo Kauder stuffed two suitcases with some of his works and fled Vienna. A Jew, he knew he needed to get away from the Nazis “also stuffed some in a bookcase, but I don’t know that those will ever be found,” his granddaughter Helen said.
nftevening.com
FEWOCiOUS NFT Artwork ‘Growing Pains’ To Auction AT Christie’s
‘Year 6, Age 19 – Growing Pains’ by the famous NFT artist FEWOCiOUS will feature in a prestigious auction at Christie’s. The auction begins on November 18th at The Rockefeller Center. The Post-War and Contemporary Art sale includes art by some of the most influential artists of the 20/21st century.
classicfm.com
Rats have capacity for rhythm and can keep time to Mozart works, new study reveals
Scientists have found that rats enjoy the rhythm of Mozart’s music and will bop along to it when given the chance. Rats have a sense of rhythm according to a new study conducted by scientists at the University of Tokyo. In the study, published in the journal Science Advances,...
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
theatrely.com
Bess Wohl’s CAMP SIEGFRIED Subverts Expectations – Review
Bess Wohl is no stranger to exploring age. Make Believe focused on children, while Grand Horizons was all about a couple in their eighties; her latest play, Camp Siegfried, once again at Second Stage, zooms in adolescence, specifically the nebulous and intense teenage space of summer camp. The eponymous retreat, however, is no ordinary camp; it was a real German-American Bund camp on Long Island, ostensibly a Nazi youth camp, a place where German pride was celebrated and children were both indoctrinated and toughened up. The camp existed from 1936-1941 (the play is set firmly in the middle, summer of 1938), lending a form of realism to the horrors. With antisemitism on the rise, this play feels especially topical and needed, a reminder at just how people get radicalized.
The Grammy award-winning producer who held the largest collection of two-headed animals in the world
Display of a two-headed calf in a museumCredit: Rama; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. In the condition of polycephaly, an animal or human may have more than one head. The occurrence of people and animals with two heads is rare but it does exist and is documented.
