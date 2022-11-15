ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F7aX_0jArP6NL00

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year and in previous years with a violent death that the police know little about to start.

In Sunday morning’s dark hours around 2 a.m. Oklahoma City Police were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue in far northwest Oklahoma City on reports of gunshots being heard.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Dillard Tornes who “was shot multiple times,” according to a press release from Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD.

Tornes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is still early in the investigation and that no arrests have been made.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated November 14, 2022, 7:51 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OKC police release new video amid search for deadly hit-and-run suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision. Authorities say a vehicle struck a woman on Nov. 4 near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and police said she died six days later.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Woman shot in road rage incident, McClain County Sheriff's Office investigating

PURCELL, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's office is investigating a road rage case where a woman was shot while driving near Purcell. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a road rage incident that occurred in the northbound lanes of I-35 near the 100-mile marker. Deputies say the incident began near Purcell at the 95-mile marker and continued for five miles, ending just south of the Ladd Rd. exit.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
858
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy