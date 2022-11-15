Man shot multiple times in NW OKC — dead at the scene

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 67th homicide for Oklahoma City this year is sadly similar to so many this year and in previous years with a violent death that the police know little about to start.

In Sunday morning’s dark hours around 2 a.m. Oklahoma City Police were called to 8235 N. Rockwell Avenue in far northwest Oklahoma City on reports of gunshots being heard.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Dillard Tornes who “was shot multiple times,” according to a press release from Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD.

Tornes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is still early in the investigation and that no arrests have been made.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

