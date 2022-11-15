ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Miami looking for faster start against retooling Florida AM

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBEa4_0jArP1xi00

Although the Miami Hurricanes have won their first two games, they are still looking for a complete performance.

The Hurricanes hope to achieve it when they host Florida A&M on Tuesday night in Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami (2-0) has trailed at halftime in each of its wins over Lafayette and UNC Greensboro. But each time, the Hurricanes have used explosive second halves to pull away.

On Friday, Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar ignited a 46-point second half which propelled Miami to a 79-65 victory.

The Hurricanes had six different players hit threes and were led by Jordan Miller’s 19 points. Isaiah Wong totaled 15 points and Pack finished with 14.

The trio are all averaging 14 or more points through the first two games with sophomore Norchad Omier, a transfer from Arkansas State, leading the team on the boards with 13 rebounds per game.

“He can do everything,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said of Miller. “He can handle the ball. He can shoot the three. The one thing we’re not getting for him, because of the way people are defending him, is we’re not getting them those drives… But as we play and go further along, he’ll be able to do a lot of things because he’s like a jack-of-all trades.”

The Rattlers (0-3) lost both games in the Pac 12/Southwestern Athletic Conference Legacy Series, to Oregon and Oregon State, and dropped a game at Portland in between.

FAMU, which is 0 for 2 all-time at Miami, has nine new players on its roster, and is taking on a challenging schedule that includes road games against eight teams from Power 5 conferences.

“Those games we play will greatly prepare us for the SWAC competition as we want to improve on our fourth-place finish last season,” FAMU coach Richard McCullum said at the start of the season.

One of the bright spots so far has been the play of Jordan Tillmon, who is averaging 12 points on 33 percent shooting. But turnovers have been a big problem for FAMU, which is averaging 18.3 giveaways through the first three games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cedrick Bailey, Chaminade-Madonna

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Winner. That’s one word to describe 2024 Cedrick Bailey. The 6-foot 6 ½, 185-pound quarterback led Chaminade-Madonna to a 12-1 record and 3A state championship as a sophomore. He has put the Lions in position for another state crown after a 9-0 regular season as a junior. Bailey ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
247Sports

12 young players that Miami can build around moving forward

The Miami Hurricanes football program is rebuilding. That means it is time to identify which players are going to be good fits for the Mario Cristobal era moving forward. This article looks to identify young, talented players that have the right mindset and approach to help build UM to being a relevant team in the future. Not only are these players talented between the lines, but they also embrace the work it takes off the field to maximize that talent.
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Weekly

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening. The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident. Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
MIAMI, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district has been fired after a late-night motion from a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The board voted 5-4 to dismiss Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Monday night, after board member Daniel Foganholi...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy