ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department

On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Manufacturing plant expanding in Bedford County

Just under three years since the Organic Snack Company opened their original facility, they're breaking ground yet again for new expansions. "We have grown so quickly. I think we underestimated how much space everything would take. Our warehouse is full, and this will let us keep up with the growth," said Mark Thaler, CEO The Organic Snack Company.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Gas Leak Update

It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, and lost control of their 2013 Chevrolet Cruze due to the snow-covered roadway, according […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Road Closure

Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Bus Safety: What should students do in a bus crash?

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Recently we've seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT's safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it's still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
WJAC TV

PennDOT issues speed restriction on stretch of Interstate 80, I-99

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — PennDOT has issued a new speed restriction on a portion of Interstate 80, as well as the entirety of Interstate 99, due to Tuesday's winter weather. According to a press release, the speed limit on I-99 and the stretch of I-80 from mile marker...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

First graders are shown holding signs and cheering on the veterans in the parade on Monday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WJAC TV

Furnace causes garage fire in Windber

A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Man, woman accused of pulling shotgun on another couple, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report. According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Hollidaysburg Area School Board continues discussion on adult and student boundary policy

The Hollidaysburg area school district held a vote during their meeting on Wednesday night to determine the future policy for adult/student boundaries. "Initiating conversations with students, whether in public or private, on gender identity, asking students for their preferred pronoun usage or sexual orientation. This provision does not preclude adults from following up with students regarding complaints of discrimination and / or harassment received from the student, providing appropriate directions, services and/or resources in response to inquiries initiated by students, and / or otherwise responding to inquiries made by the student where required by law."
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy