Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
WJAC TV
Manufacturing plant expanding in Bedford County
Just under three years since the Organic Snack Company opened their original facility, they're breaking ground yet again for new expansions. "We have grown so quickly. I think we underestimated how much space everything would take. Our warehouse is full, and this will let us keep up with the growth," said Mark Thaler, CEO The Organic Snack Company.
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
abc23.com
Cambria County Gas Leak Update
It’s been more than a week since the sounds of a large natural gas leak began roaring across the Greater Johnstown area causing concern. Officials say thousands of pounds of gas began leaking from a pipe at Equitran’s Rager Mountain storage field in Jackson Township November 6th. Some...
Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, and lost control of their 2013 Chevrolet Cruze due to the snow-covered roadway, according […]
abc23.com
Somerset County Road Closure
Penndot announced an emergency road closure in Somerset County. Due to a safety concern. Stutzmantown Road is closed between Sheep Ridge Drive and sand Rock Road in Stonycreek Township. Penndot tells us a detour is in place. No other informtion has been given at this time.
Altoona man ‘playing’ in snow was allegedly planning break-ins around the city, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What seemed like a game of hide-and-seek in the snow turned out to be an Altoona man planning break-ins around the area, according to Altoona police. Anthony Bonasso, 37, was charged Tuesday night after a witness called about him allegedly playing hide-and-seek with someone around the area of the 400 block […]
WJAC TV
Bus Safety: What should students do in a bus crash?
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Recently we've seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT's safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it's still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
WJAC TV
PennDOT issues speed restriction on stretch of Interstate 80, I-99
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — PennDOT has issued a new speed restriction on a portion of Interstate 80, as well as the entirety of Interstate 99, due to Tuesday's winter weather. According to a press release, the speed limit on I-99 and the stretch of I-80 from mile marker...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
First graders are shown holding signs and cheering on the veterans in the parade on Monday. Courtesy of Brookville Area School District. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
WJAC TV
Somerset Co. severe weather exercise held coincidentally on first heavy snowfall of season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It was a coincidence that the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services hosted a severe weather drill on the same day heavy snow fell for the first time this season. Tuesday morning, first responders and safety officials in Somerset County gathered to practice how...
WJAC TV
Furnace causes garage fire in Windber
A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
Burglar busts through Somerset County man’s backdoor, steals items
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the person responsible for forcing their way into a man’s home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of belongings. The alleged incident happened sometime between Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at a home along the 5900 block of Lincoln […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Maryland man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bedford Co. during Tuesday's snowstorm
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash during Tuesday's snowstorm. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound along Route 96, otherwise known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control due to the snow on the roadway.
WJAC TV
Troopers: NY man dragged informant with car during controlled buy in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State Police Vice Unit say a New York man is facing several charges after he reportedly dragged a police informant with his car during a controlled buy of methamphetamine in Johnstown. Troopers say on Tuesday, authorities attempted to purchase two ounces of...
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
Man, woman accused of pulling shotgun on another couple, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report. According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. […]
Altoona police look for answers after gunshots were reported
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are investigating after getting reports of gunshots being heard in the city. Officers were called to the area of 17th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Several residents in the neighborhood reported that they heard gunshots. Altoona police said they eventually found spent shell […]
WJAC TV
Hollidaysburg Area School Board continues discussion on adult and student boundary policy
The Hollidaysburg area school district held a vote during their meeting on Wednesday night to determine the future policy for adult/student boundaries. "Initiating conversations with students, whether in public or private, on gender identity, asking students for their preferred pronoun usage or sexual orientation. This provision does not preclude adults from following up with students regarding complaints of discrimination and / or harassment received from the student, providing appropriate directions, services and/or resources in response to inquiries initiated by students, and / or otherwise responding to inquiries made by the student where required by law."
