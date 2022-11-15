Read full article on original website
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com
Butler Parents Take To School Board To Discuss Behavioral Problems
After hearing concerns from parents about behavioral issues at Butler schools and on buses, the district administrators continue to take actions to address students creating problems. A number of passionate parents spoke to the Butler Area School Board during their meeting Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Brian White says that the...
Pitt News
Faculty, students complain about decade-long parking waitlist, lack of available spots on campus
Helen Jarosz, an administrative assistant at Barco Law Library, stayed on Pitt’s parking services waitlist for 13 years before she received her parking spot in 2017. “I’ve worked at Pitt for 38 years,” Jarosz said. “If there’s one lesson I’ve learned working here, it’s that Pitt works on its own timeline.”
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon police officer sues, says he was turned down for promotion because of race
A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a Black police officer accuses the North Huntingdon police of retaliating against him because he complained of racist behavior in the department. Albert P. Carson II is suing North Huntingdon Township and former township manager Jeffrey Silka for claims including failure to promote, retaliation,...
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Investigating After Three Female Students Accuse Male Staff Member of Invasion of Privacy
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle said they started investigating last Friday after three female students at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School alleged an invasion of their privacy against an unnamed male school district staff member. Troopers did not detail the allegations but did say the investigation...
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Beaver Falls To Get “Merry & Bright” With Annual Christmas Parade On November 26
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Santa Claus is coming (back) to town. That town is Beaver Falls, who will be hosting their annual Christmas Parade–the theme this year is “Merry & Bright” on November 26 at 6:00 PM, with pre-parade festivities and Santa’s post-parade gathering with the city’s citizens taking place at Neighborhood North: Museum Of Play on 14th Street beginning at 3:00 PM and following the parade, respectively. Beaver County Radio will have live coverage of the parade that night as well.
beavercountyradio.com
Mercer Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Franklin Township, Beaver County
(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mercer Road (Route 1006) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, November 16 weather permitting. A portion of Mercer Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November...
Man struck by vehicle in Butler County
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
Shenango Twp. installing ice rink at park
Though those chilly temperatures are just settling in, Shenango Township is already thinking ahead to some winter fun.
Westmoreland commissioner about to get new job title: Mom
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
Some MAWC water customers warned of potential health risks, but no corrective measures required
Notifications were sent out Wednesday to more than 50,000 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who live south of Route 30 about a potential hazard caused by a high level of a chemical used to clean drinking water. Officials said tests at the Indian Creek Water Treatment Plant near Connellsville...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: La’Tasha D. Mayes, the first out lesbian elected to the PA House, is ready for change
Last Tuesday’s election was generally a good day for Pennsylvania Democrats. Among the many winners was La’Tasha D. Mayes, who ran unopposed in Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 24 after defeating Martell Covington in the primary. Mayes has been a fixture on Pittsburgh’s social justice scene fighting for...
State police investigate theft of welding equipment worth over $25,000 from construction site
State police in Kiski are investigating the theft of welding equipment worth more than $25,000 from a construction site in Westmoreland County. The equipment belongs to West Penn Energy, according to the police report, and was taken from a 544 Bell Point Road in Bell Township after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
knightkrier.com
German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus
On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
beavercountyradio.com
Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County
(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
Road closed in Upper St. Clair due to downed tree
A road closed in Upper St. Clair Wednesday due to debris. Fort Couch Road between Harrogate and McMillan roads was closed to traffic due to a downed tree and utility pole and wires. The Upper St. Clair police department said in a social media post they are not sure when...
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
