New Brighton, PA

butlerradio.com

Butler Parents Take To School Board To Discuss Behavioral Problems

After hearing concerns from parents about behavioral issues at Butler schools and on buses, the district administrators continue to take actions to address students creating problems. A number of passionate parents spoke to the Butler Area School Board during their meeting Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Brian White says that the...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: Beaver Falls To Get “Merry & Bright” With Annual Christmas Parade On November 26

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Santa Claus is coming (back) to town. That town is Beaver Falls, who will be hosting their annual Christmas Parade–the theme this year is “Merry & Bright” on November 26 at 6:00 PM, with pre-parade festivities and Santa’s post-parade gathering with the city’s citizens taking place at Neighborhood North: Museum Of Play on 14th Street beginning at 3:00 PM and following the parade, respectively. Beaver County Radio will have live coverage of the parade that night as well.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Mercer Road Closure Begins Wednesday in Franklin Township, Beaver County

​(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of a portion of Mercer Road (Route 1006) in Franklin Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, November 16 weather permitting. A portion of Mercer Road will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning continuously through Friday afternoon, November...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man struck by vehicle in Butler County

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
knightkrier.com

German Club takes on Hofbrauhaus

On October 27, Norwin High School’s German Club went on their first trip in over 3 years. The club traveled to the Hofbrauhaus in Pittsburgh. In total, about 40 students attended the restaurant with teacher-chaperone David Street. Students chose what they wanted to try from Hofbrauhaus’ extensive menu, such...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County

(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA

