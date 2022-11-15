Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
Victim of fatal shooting in Chollas View identified
The victim of a fatal shooting in the Chollas View neighborhood has been identified, said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
Suspected prowler arrested in Encinitas
A man was arrested for allegedly lurking in a yard in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community on Tuesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff's office in a press release.
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee; submerged SUV discovered in creek along Telegraph Canyon Road
SDPD: 2 found dead in Hilton hotel room in possible murder-suicide
Two people were found dead inside a room at a Hilton hotel on Harbor Island Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police said.
Mother makes appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista party
Mother makes emotional appeal after teenage son stabbed to death at Chula Vista house party; victim is Valhalla High senior
Man arrested after home burglary in North County
A man suspected of breaking into a home Tuesday in the Vista area was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags. Now,...
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide on Harbor Island
Two people were found dead in a Harbor Island hotel room on Tuesday, police told FOX 5.
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Mira Mesa
A woman died Tuesday morning after crashing her car into a tree, ejecting her from the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man pleads guilty to Gaslamp shooting of two women, robbery one week later
A man who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter last summer and shot two bystanders in the process pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault, robbery and other charges.
Man who engaged in shootout with Harbor Police sentenced for attempted murder
A man who was convicted of attempted murder and other charges last month has been sentenced to prison for engaging in a police shootout, said San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan.
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Man Arrested in Escondido After Shooting Woman
A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday in connection with the shooting of a woman in Escondido. The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at West Lincoln Avenue near North Escondido Boulevard, police said. The victim, who was shot in her abdomen, was taken to a hospital with what...
Homeless advocates call out Chula Vista for not providing enough homeless resources
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As the regional homeless crisis worsens, some homeless advocates question whether every city is doing its fair share to provide help. Some are calling out Chula Vista, in particular, for cracking down on homeless encampments but not currently offering a local shelter for those residents to go to, placing the burden on nearby cities.
San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation
A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent. The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.
28-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Deigo (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred in the 7700 block of Mira Mesa Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. The officials reported that the victim was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang down the block when she lost control and veered off the roadway into a raised concrete median. The car then hit a tree.
Police: Neighborhood Dispute Leads to Fatal Shooting in Chollas View
An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a man dead, according to investigators. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Mercy...
